The Best Dispensaries in San Diego Right Now

As of January 1, 2018, weed is now legal for any and all kinds of users in the great state of California -- we even put together a statewide legal weed guide to celebrate it! With the end of prohibition comes a glut of new, fully licensed dispensaries that are able to sell product to both medical and recreational patients, and existing dispensaries have responded by upping their customer service regimens, adding bells and whistles, and decking out the decor. Unfortunately, with legalization also comes a few headaches, like longer lines, higher prices and, in some cases, reduced selection, meaning that some dispensaries have chosen to stay strictly medical. Regardless of designation, though, here are the best marijuana dispensaries in San Diego.
These Cosplay Wings Are the Closest You'll Come to Being a Bird
Urbn Leaf
Bay Park
Easily the bougiest and flashiest of San Diego’s dispensaries, Urbn Leaf’s two locations in Bay Park and Golden Hill are sleek, modern, and look like they could double as matcha-serving cafes straight off of Instagram. They also sell one of the widest varieties of non-bud product out there, including lubes, suppositories, salves, and more; the bud they do have is often proprietary and high quality. Urbn Leaf has also employed a branded “CannaBus,” which it uses to shuttle would-be customers from bars in Pacific Beach and Ocean Beach right to its Bay Park location.
Golden State Greens
Point Loma
Enthusiasts’ favorite dispensary in the Point Loma area is Golden State Greens, which used to be called Point Loma Patient-Consumer Co-op. The interior is plain, but nice -- all of the floors and counters are paneled in light-colored wood, with some of the selection available in ensconced glass display cases. Like many of San Diego’s dispensaries, customer service is at a premium here, with knowledgeable, eager to please budtenders, many of whom have spent years in the industry. Here you’ll get a wide selection of top shelf flower, wax, oil and other products, and can order in advance to pick up.
Torrey Holistics
Sorrento Valley
Claiming it’s the first dispensary in the state of California to be licensed to sell recreational cannabis, Torrey Holistics is tucked away in a Sorrento Valley office park, making it a bit of a drive for its many fans, who nonetheless flock in from all over the city. They also boast quick and inexpensive delivery for $5, which offers access to most of the dispensary’s product offerings. Locals also love Torrey Holistics for their product offerings -- while they do feature a good variety of bud strains, they offer fewer than other dispensaries do, choosing to focus on quality, rather than quantity.
Apothekare
Mission Valley
After shuttering its original location, the new Apothekare recently opened in Mission Valley. As an initial bonus, just visiting their website results in an immediate 20% off coupon and they also offer discounts for veterans and Social Security recipients. San Diegans like this shop for its wide selection -- which runs the gamut from flower to bath bombs -- and comparatively lower pricing, compared to other dispensaries in town. Customers also like the creative displays here; it’s set up more like a trendy boutique than a standard, counter-oriented dispensary.
Mankind Cooperative
Miramar
Miramar is home to Mankind Cooperative, which prides itself on an education-first philosophy that lets its customers touch, smell, and handle the product while browsing in order to get a better feel for it. Like at some other dispensaries, customers can call in advance to place an order to pick up, which reduces wait times a fair bit. Another major bonus: this place accepts credit card, which many dispensaries still don’t do.
THCSD
Mission Valley
THCSD’s name leaves little to the imagination -- this is one of the city’s bonafide destinations for marijuana, despite the initialism standing for “The Healing Center.” Opting to keep its clientele strictly medical, only patients with a medical card or recommendation in California can shop here, according to Prop 215. THCSD’s claim to fame is that its medicine is twice-tested: in the lab, and by its in-house team, which ensures it meets specific standards in order to be sold to patients. The love for science here extends to the decor, which mimics an upscale lab with white countertops, walls, and floors, and all of the bud in coordinating glass jars displayed on glass shelves.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.