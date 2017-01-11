San Diego's Most Beautiful Photos of 2016

Lifestyle

It’s no secret that San Diego is drop-dead gorgeous. We’ve got beaches, mountains, deserts, hiking trails, museums, and some really good beer. Because of this -- and a little something called cellphones -- we’ve managed to produce some really great Insta-photographers that take their jobs of capturing SD beauty seriously. While difficult to narrow down, we managed to select 20 photos that dazzled our eyeballs last year. From gorgeous sunsets, to scrumptious-looking bites that make you wish your phone had a taste feature, here are the best San Diego Instagrams of 2016.

theeprodigy/instagram

Take us back to summer.

njm310/instagram

A day at the racetrack is a day well spent.

palemoonphotography/instagram

There are lots of photos of Balboa Park out there, but none are quite as stunning as the park at night.

officialcarlossanchez/instagram

Take 'em to Friendship Park early.

aldryn/instagram

An iconic shot of the Sunset Cliffs sinkhole.

griffinthall/instagram

Yet another beautiful sunset at La Jolla Cove.

bayparkboy/instagram

Honestly, we want to play in the fountain too...

born_2x/instagram

Another reason to take the trolley? The stations are quite handsome.

djace17/instagram

Even our solemn cemeteries honoring fallen soldiers are a thing of beauty.

sandiegochris/instagram

The finest welcome home we could imagine.

thenolenrooftop/instagram

One drink with a view, please.

blackmarketbakerysd/instagram

Our sweet treats game really stepped up in 2016.

clubtengohambre/instagram

Have you made your pilgrimage to Valle de Guadalupe yet?

xtine65/instagram

Just when we thought our tacos couldn't get any better, Galaxy Taco gave us this choco taco...

caciqueboutique/instagram

We'll take our trail walks with a side of beach.

jenaaygump/instagram

Would pinch those cheeks!

mikehessbrewing/instagram

Our beer is good. Very good.

garrett_patz/instagram

A year isn't complete without a night under the desert stars.

altitudeskylounge/instagram

Can't complain about that downtown view...

kliquer_59rag/instagram

Muscle cars and mural art.

