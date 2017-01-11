Why the Quality of Life in San Diego Is Better Than Anywhere Else in the Country

10. Zen is a way of life

The only thing that flows more heavily than hops in San Diego is the sun salutations. Yoga is a way of life in San Diego. You cannot visit a coffee shop without seeing at least one set of Lululemon workout pants, and people are more likely to have a spare yoga mat in their car than a tire. Yoga is in our elementary schools, old folk's homes, and even breweries.

11. Casual wear is acceptable everywhere

Thanks to all of that yoga, and other fun outdoor activities that everyone's so into, businesses have no choice but to be lax in their dress codes. Rocking up to your favorite juice bar or taco stand in nothing but swim trunks is completely acceptable. People are more likely to gape at you in a three-piece suit than if you were donning flip-flops and no shirt.