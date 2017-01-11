The Best Spots to Take Your Dog in San Diego

People who live in San Diego have it pretty damn good, and our dogs do too, thanks in large part to dog-friendly beaches, boutiques stocked with doggie-safe goodies, and urban pop-up parks where owners and their pups will both be entertained. If your best friend could use some spoiling, here are some of the best places to do so:

Dog beaches

Ocean Beach & other locations

Dogs can romp off-leash at the Original Dog Beach (at the northern end of Ocean Beach) and the western part of Coronado Beach 24/7 (plus Del Mar, though that particular location has slightly stricter regulations). Fiesta Island is another prime spot for your pup to roam free and catch some long-range tennis balls. The large sandy peninsula in Mission Bay has soft dunes to climb, calm water to swim in, and several fire pits (though not much else, so plan accordingly).