Relax at the Best Spas in California

Photo by Stephanie Russo Photography, courtesy of Carmel Valley Ranch

With gorgeous weather year-round, exciting terrain, and seaside escapes, California offers myriad ways to be active—and, thankfully, plenty of ways to rest up, too. Some of the nation’s most acclaimed spas are in the Golden State, each one bringing its own impressive array of offerings, from state-of-the-art treatments and amenities to wellness programming and nature immersions (plus any number of onsite perks, such as world-class dining and tranquil guestrooms). From a coastal R&R retreat to a wine country haven, here are 11 of California’s best spa getaways to book now—with your bestie, your beau, or just for you.

Photo courtesy of Alila Napa Valley

Alila Napa Valley St. Helena

Situated amidst Beringer Vineyards, this adults-only Napa Valley retreat ensures plenty of respite by way of vineyard views, private fire pits, and engaging programming (not short of a culinary garden scent workshop). A calming color scheme and custom artwork from Yabu Pushelberg greet guests at the spa, as does an indoor-outdoor relaxation room, steam room, and hydrotherapy cool plunge rain shower. Enjoy all of it before or after your service. Treatments range from the Alila Massage (60 or 90 minutes incorporating various massage techniques and the team’s signature massage oil) to the Glow, an hour-long facial that focuses on brightening skin complexion with whole-plant phytonutrients. Kick off the next morning with breakfast at Acacia House, enjoying nourishing orders like multigrain oatmeal alongside signature juices, such as herb tonic or carrot turmeric.

Photo courtesy of Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Huntington Beach

You may want to extend your stay at this sprawling beachfront property. Between four dining outlets, multiple pools, and dazzling sunset vistas, there’s a lot of goodness to fit in here around the clock. You’ll want to leave ample time to enjoy Pacific Waters Spa, the property’s 20,000-square-foot sanctuary that invites guests to unwind instantly, starting with the entrance’s calming koi pond. Treatments are inspired by the sea and based on botanical and organic ingredients, ranging from classic Swedish massages to detox scrubs and wraps, and call upon advanced skincare lines like Tuscany’s Seed to Skin or Biologique Recherche for them all. Opt for the Therapeutic Massage, a 50- or 80-minute treatment customized entirely to guest needs, and, for those seeking a true escape, the Coconut Island massage incorporates a full-body dry brushing and scalp massage. Once you re-emerge buffed and glowing, explore the property’s many other perks, such as dinner at Watertable, bonfire s’mores by the pool, and beach access via the area’s only pedestrian sky bridge.

Photo courtesy of Surf & Sand Resort

Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach

Each of the 167 guest rooms and 13 suites at this Laguna Beach property boasts pristine views of the Pacific, and sounds, with waves functioning like a white noise machine, helping guests get their best sleep yet. Those R&R vibes extend to Aquaterra Spa, where guests can settle into a cozy waiting area before experiencing restorative treatments, such as the Surf & Sand Couples Escape. The side-by-side experience includes a comprehensive body treatment beginning with a lavender exfoliation and cocoon wrap and culminating in an 80-minute custom massage. Continue your day of self-care with time in the eucalyptus steam rooms or outdoor hot tubs, then be on your way to dinner. Onsite restaurant Splashes offers elevated contemporary American fare accompanied by unrivaled sunset views.

Photo by Auberge Resorts Collection, courtesy of Solage

Solage Calistoga

With nearly 90 thoughtfully appointed studios and suites, a signature restaurant, and 22 acres with surrounding mountain views, this luxury resort already had plenty going for it. But a $30 million renovation completed in recent years only enhanced matters, bringing renovated spaces, new suites, and fresh-faced Picobar, a favorite for modern Mexican fare and agave-based cocktails. The 20,000-square-foot, award-winning Spa Solage is a destination in and of itself, offering wellness options across 14 treatment rooms, a bathhouse with geothermal soaking pools, and a state-of-the-art gym. Guests can enjoy a variety of massages, scrubs, and facials, including the signature Mudslide service, a three-part detoxifying treatment that cleanses, nurtures, and restores. Spend the rest of the day relaxing, and come morning, enjoy any of the activities in the gym or movement studio. Whether your go-to is cycling, yoga, or Pilates, they’ve got you covered.

Photo by Kodiak Greenwood, courtesy of Post Ranch Inn

Post Ranch Inn Big Sur

Perched atop the cliffs of Big Sur along California’s Highway One, this sky-high destination is one of the most romantic getaways in the country for its remote environs, epic views, and world-class luxury. Surrounded by state parks, beaches, and waterfalls, the inn has plenty of good neighbors in nature, and you can enjoy much of the outdoors from any of the 40 guest rooms, each offering views of the Pacific or the mountains. Continue to bring the outside in at the spa, a serene space of reclaimed wood and natural elements that offers its own floor-to-ceiling views of the Santa Lucia Mountains and redwood groves. Book their Aromatherapy Massage, a soothing, hour-long service that invites guests to select a signature oil blend for the full-body treatment. Check out yoga and meditation classes, guided nature hikes, and garden tours during your stay. Continue the good views with time in either of the infinity edge basking pools before capping off the day with dinner at Sierra Mar and catching some of the ultimate views with the property’s computerized 12-inch Meade telescope, which is at the ready for nightly stargazing.

Photo courtesy of Montage Laguna Beach

Montage Laguna Beach Laguna Beach

Situated on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this 30-acre flagship property is full of opportunities to unwind thanks to three pools, waterfront sports, exceptional onsite dining, and a 20,000-square-foot spa. This year marks its 20th anniversary, and the team is rolling out an array of events and programming throughout the property to celebrate—the spa being no exception. The Five Senses, for example, offers a signature, 150-minute treatment featuring Natura Bissé VR+ (virtual reality) technology that transports guests into globally-inspired states of well-being while helping them stay grounded in the present moment with a full-body massage, facial, and methods of sensory activation. For a small taste of the VR+ experience, guests can incorporate portions of it in a Fusion treatment, the spa’s fully customizable offering. Post-service, check out the eucalyptus steam rooms, dry redwood saunas, ocean air whirlpools, and locker room perks, such as top-tier tools and products from Kerstin Florian. Consider it all prep for an evening at the Loft, where the R&R continues with ocean views, hyper-seasonal cuisine, and an impressive wine list.

Photo courtesy of Farmhouse Inn

Farmhouse Inn Forestville

Just 25 guest rooms await at this upscale Sonoma County inn, helping the experience to feel intimate and personalized throughout, right down to your time at the spa. You’ll find it within the recently opened Wellness Barn, an open-air, stable-inspired structure complete with multiple indoor-outdoor treatment rooms and a spacious couple’s room that are perfect for offerings like the Love Languages, which invites pairs to pick their love language to help guide treatment customizations. Opt for the Skin You’re In 90-minute treatment featuring a full-body exfoliation, al fresco shower, and tailored massage, or the Nurtured by Nature, a two-hour ode to locally inspired ingredients (think sun-evaporated Pacific sea salt or coastal Redwood mist). Post-treatment, enjoy a trip to the pool and hot tub area, then retreat to your room to get ready for dinner. The Michelin-starred Restaurant at Farmhouse Inn recently reopened with a reimagined space and menu.

Photo courtesy of Rancho Valencia

Rancho Valencia Rancho Santa Fe

The spa at this five-star SoCal resort recently underwent an all-out renovation, bringing a salon, an expanded retail boutique, and additional treatment areas, including three advanced facial rooms. Check into your room, then head to explore the hydrotherapy circuit, open-air Serenity Yoga Pavilion, adult’s-only Spa pool, and private sun gardens. Treatments range from the relaxing to the results-driven, as evidenced by options like the Biologique Recherche Facial (including boosters and specialized techniques) or the Kur, a 90-minute service with a cooling wrap and therapeutic massage (plus a soak in a private grotto). The treatment rooms here are as thoughtfully designed as the rest of the hotel—intricately tiled with private patios, and many with outdoor, deep soaking tubs and rain showers. If you’re coming with a plus one, spring for one of the couple’s rooms, featuring fireplaces and tubs for two, but be sure to plan ahead. Demand for spa time here is high. Bookings are full three to four weeks out, so it helps to reserve in advance.

Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel

Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel Dana Point

This beachfront destination checks a lot of boxes on the getaway front with its innovative cuisine, exciting programming, and panoramic views of the Pacific. It maximizes that proximity by way of ocean-centric experiences throughout the property, and the spa is no exception. Treatments home in on the healing and restorative properties of water and show up in natural ingredients like marine collagen, sea salt, beach stones, and seaweed. Find them in services like the Laguna Wellness Experience, with a specially formulated seaweed body wrap and collagen facial mask, or the Coastal Illuminating Facial, with marine collagen and minerals. Those are just some of the ace products you’ll find throughout the spa menu (think ESPA and HydraFacial). After your treatment, slip into a robe and enjoy the relaxation lounge, some leisurely reads, and seasonal treats, such as this month’s sparkling cranberry-elderflower mocktail, complete with a red-heart ice cube. If you’re planning a group visit, let the spa team know. Whether it’s a birthday, bridal shower, or annual Galentine’s getaway, spa groups receive off-menu, tailored treatment suggestions and personalized gift ideas.

Photo by Stephanie Russo Photography, courtesy of Carmel Valley Ranch

Carmel Valley Ranch Carmel-by-the-Sea

It’s easy to disconnect at this 500-acre luxury ranch, where a lineup of activities is carefully curated with play and discovery in mind via artist demos, cheesemaking classes, and falconry, to name just a few. The 10,500-square-foot Spa Aiyana furthers those self-care efforts with several treatment rooms, VIP suites, and a menu of immersive treatments, many of which call upon ingredients harvested in the resort’s gardens and beehives. A popular choice is the Bee Beautiful, featuring a warm lavender oil application, honey and calendula body buff, and facial massage. Schedule it well in advance to ensure you’re on the books, as appointments here get nabbed fast. Enjoy access to the spa’s saltwater pool, infinity hot tub, and warming room while you’re onsite, and if you’re craving activity during your stay, tap into the property’s wellness programming, which includes a well-rounded array of options like hiking or yoga atop a scenic outlook.

Photo courtesy of Rosewood Miramar Beach

Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito

Situated within Santa Barbara’s idyllic Montecito neighborhood and home to a state-of-the-art fitness studio, two pool areas, and locally loved restaurants (Caruso’s, Revere Room, and AMA Sushi), this hotel is a favorite for those in the know. The five-star Sense spa reflects Rosewood’s “Sense of Place” philosophy, incorporating local ingredients and products throughout the menu. Take, for example, the Montecito Sage Purification treatment, with a wild sage, pine, and juniper body scrub and full-body massage, or the Rejuvenating Body Ritual, a two-hour, Lomi-Lomi-inspired head-to-toe massage. If you feel like dialing up the activity while here, there’s plenty of it. Guided hikes through Los Padres Mountains, sunset yoga, and an indoor-outdoor fitness studio are all on offer, and you can always follow it up with more downtime at Miramar Beach, where a dedicated service team awaits.