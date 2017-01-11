Decompress at These 7 Spas That Are So Uniquely San Diego

Feeling stressed? Yeah, us too! Self-care has never been more imperative than it is right now. One of the many beautiful things about San Diego is the number of different options for chilling the hell out. Nothing accomplishes relaxation quite like a good day at the spa, and fortunately for San Diegans, there are a number of unique spas from which to choose your own bliss. From massages that use the power of rock 'n’ roll to soothe your muscles to special treatments by the sea, there’s no shortage of ways to find your Zen. Take a gander at these seven spas that have no business being anywhere else but in America’s Finest City.