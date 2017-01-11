Lifestyle

Decompress at These 7 Spas That Are So Uniquely San Diego

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Feeling stressed? Yeah, us too! Self-care has never been more imperative than it is right now. One of the many beautiful things about San Diego is the number of different options for chilling the hell out. Nothing accomplishes relaxation quite like a good day at the spa, and fortunately for San Diegans, there are a number of unique spas from which to choose your own bliss. From massages that use the power of rock 'n’ roll to soothe your muscles to special treatments by the sea, there’s no shortage of ways to find your Zen. Take a gander at these seven spas that have no business being anywhere else but in America’s Finest City.

Hard Rock Hotel San Diego rock spa
Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

The Rock Spa at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

Gaslamp
Located in the heart of the bustling Gaslamp, the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego recently introduced a package of Rhythm & Motion Treatments. This group expertly combines the hotel's rock n' roll vibes and musical themes with relaxation; take the Smooth Operator, Synchronicity Massage, Face the Music and Wrap Remix treatments. A special massage bed hiding speakers gently plays music overhead, which creates light vibrations, giving you extra sensory relief while your masseuse works on your tired muscles.

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa chopra center
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

The Chopra Center at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Carlsbad
Hidden inside quiet Carlsbad is Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. Upon entering its serene space, you’ll arrive at the luxurious spa and Deepak Chopra’s only center in the US. Opened in 2002, The Chopra Center is an astounding space offering everything from yoga classes to meditation rooms, licensed physicians, Ayurvedic spa treatments, retreats that attract visitors from around the world, and monthly visits from Chopra himself. Guests of the center also have full access to the Omni’s spa, located across the courtyard, which features regionally-inspired treatments, lounge rooms, an indoor jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, and an outdoor pool and café, great for a birthday or bachelorette parties.

Hotel del Coronado spa
Courtesy of Hotel Del Coronado

The Spa by the Sea at Hotel Del Coronado Spa

Coronado
Situated inside the iconic Hotel Del Coronado, The Spa at the Del offers a variety of ways to chill out while soaking up the sun. Along with an ample boutique, steam room, fully stocked locker rooms, showers, vanities, and an indoor jacuzzi, the spa has a newly-beautified oceanside private pool. Sip champagne and nibble on macaroons while relaxing in comfy lounge chairs by the sea because you deserve it. Newly debuted treatments in its Season to Sparkle package include a Diamond Microdermabrasion, Shimmer and Shine Manicure, and a Gemstone Massage, which alternates icy-cold colorful gemstones with hot stones, for a therapeutic, hydrotherapy massage. We're pretty sure being awash in various precious stones qualifies as ultimate luxury.

The Alice in Wonderland Spa at White Rabbit Day Spa

North Park
White Rabbit Day Spa is an Alice in Wonderland-themed day spa in the center of North Park. The petite spa consists of two treatment rooms: one for manicures and pedicures, the other for indulgent facials. Opened in 2013, experienced esthetician Kristina Kennett, who's also a Sephora Beauty Educator and a self-described nerd, decides what kind of whimsy she'll impart upon her visitors. A lover of comics, she plans to incorporate Comic-Con themed facials next summer -- everything from the room’s music and décor will be comic-themed. White Rabbit has seen such success that Kennett plans to expand the business to a larger location, preferably in the same area, with the same fairy-tale atmosphere by late summer 2017.

The Racetrack Spa at L'Auberge Del Mar 

Del Mar
The luxurious L’Auberge Del Mar is the go-to hotspot for Opening Day after- and pre-parties. With a gorgeous view of the ocean, it's also a great place to relax after a long day at the tracks. Spa L’Auberge offers a beach house-like space with 10 treatment rooms, an indoor-outdoor relaxation lounge, and racetrack-inspired treatments during racing season. This holiday season, expect a Chocolate Peppermint Pedicure, a Sugar and Spice Body Retreat, and more festive treats.

Girl on the Go Night Spa
Girl on the Go Night Spa

The After Dark Spa at Girl on the Go! Night Spa

Golden Hill
For the gal with little time but a need for self-care, there’s Girl on the Go! Night Spa. Located in Golden Hill, the diminutive spa is open until 10pm Monday through Friday and until 6pm Saturday and Sunday. Opened in 2010, it's the brainchild of owner and esthetician Dana Gray. While meeting clients after working her full-time job, she recognized the need for an after-hours spa. From the Green Goddess facial that utilizes organic ingredients, to a Back Treatment that attacks congestion, Gray’s treatments are the most sought-after, as she personalizes each experience. In 2017 the spa will renovate to focus on natural makeup services and retail lines of unique, local products.

Marilyn Monroe Spas
Marilyn Monroe Spas

The Marilyn Monroe Spa at Manchester Grand Hyatt

Gaslamp
Named after the legend in the tallest waterfront hotel in San Diego, the Manchester Grand Hyatt premiered the Marilyn Monroe Spa in November of 2014. A franchise where glamour is at the forefront of every treatment, it features a Glamour Room, with hair and makeup services, a steam room, relaxation rooms adorned with iconic Monroe images, and fun signature treatments like the Marilyn Monroe Fassage (not a typo -- that's a face massage) and Steamy Wonderful. Made for frequent travelers, this deep facial massage soothes jet lag with lymphatic drainage strokes to stimulate circulation and tone muscles, while The Steamy Wonderful is a full-body steam treatment that opens up pores, relaxes muscles, and increases blood circulation to reduce stress.

Originally from Chino, California, Michelle moved to San Diego in 2000 to attend San Diego State University, and never left. The daughter of immigrant parents from Quito, Ecuador, she’s a fluent Spanish speaker, a lover of travel, a foodie, a wannabe yogi, and an accomplished freelance writer. Follow her life adventures on her website and on Twitter @MichellePoveda.

