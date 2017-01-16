Hit 'Refresh' in 2017 With the Best Ways to Detox in San Diego

Have a salad delivered to you

Ease your way into healthy eating by having the goods brought to you. Launched in January of 2016, Farmer’s Fix is a San Diego-based fresh salad delivery service. Founded by Tawei David and Doug Murphey, the goal of the company is to ensure healthy, nutritious eating for those searching for convenience. Current salad options include the Sultan Kale, Pearl Couscous, Thai Forbidden Rice, and more. Salads are $10 each plus a $6 delivery fee, or free delivery if you spend $50 or more, so get your health freak friends together and order lunch.

Learn about essential oils

It might sound a little hippy-dippy, but it’s absolutely worth a shot if you’re desperate to try something new and relaxing. Several yoga studios in the area, including the Little Yoga Studio in Cortez Hill, have been offering workshops on how to use essential oils to your benefit. Small vials of highly-scented oils can be used in a variety of ways to either help you sleep, aid in digestion, or manage stress levels. Use them by rubbing them on stress points like your wrists and temples, or throw them into a diffuser.