Hit 'Refresh' in 2017 With the Best Ways to Detox in San Diego

Congratulations, you survived the holidays! As you're coming down from your holiday-high, you’re probably feeling a little out of sorts. All those holiday parties, sugar cookies, and stressful shopping trips to the mall can make anyone feel sluggish and in dire need of a vegetable. Rather than the same ol’ resolutions that you know you’ll never keep, how about a few fun options to get that pep back in your step? Sure, it’s chilly out -- as chilly as it can get in San Diego, at least -- but the opportunities to feel sunshine-y and bright are endless. From fresh salad deliveries to a wellness retreat, here are a few ways to start your new year off right.
Have some Yoga with your Happy Hour
If you’re going to partake in happy hour, why not add a little workout component to it? Corepower Yoga has been discreetly offering classes at different San Diego hotel locations like Rancho Bernardo Inn and the Manchester Grand Hyatt with light appetizers and cocktails afterwards. Most events are free, open to all levels, and often provide mats for your convenience. The next yoga happy hour is tentatively scheduled for March 14 at 6pm at the Manchester Grand Hyatt downtown. Happy Hour will follow at Sally’s Fish House & Bar, with discounts to Sally’s and the Top of the Hyatt for all yoga attendees. For more information or to RSVP to an event, email General Manager Marissa Hamill at marissa.hamill@corepoweryoga.com.
Rehydrate with an IV
Did you overdo it on New Year’s Eve, or even yesterday? Then it’s time to visit the I.V. Doc. Dr. Adam Nadelson recently launched a house-call hangover service, which provides in-home, hotel, or office I.V. remedies for dehydration, 24 hours a day. Specialized physicians pump you full of vitamin infusions or hydration treatments based on your personal needs or ailments. This luxury, on-demand service takes approximately 30 minutes, with costs ranging from $199 to $399 per treatment -- no one ever said convenience was cheap.
Go on a wellness retreat
Venture south of the border to refresh your body, mind, and soul. Located in Tecate, Rancho La Puerta is a fitness resort with hiking, yoga, spa treatments, and other activities that support your goals for healthy living. This hidden gem is home to La Cocina Que Canta, a cooking school set in the middle of a six-acre organic farm. Obviously, you'll utilize ingredients fresh from the farm for every culinary class. Indulge in a week-long package, or come for the day. The Brunch Wine Bazaar welcomes foodies to a Sunday brunch on the farm with a gourmet Baja Med buffet, wine pairings from Valle de Guadalupe, a pop-up bazaar with Mexican crafts, and tours of the organic garden.
Have a salad delivered to you
Ease your way into healthy eating by having the goods brought to you. Launched in January of 2016, Farmer’s Fix is a San Diego-based fresh salad delivery service. Founded by Tawei David and Doug Murphey, the goal of the company is to ensure healthy, nutritious eating for those searching for convenience. Current salad options include the Sultan Kale, Pearl Couscous, Thai Forbidden Rice, and more. Salads are $10 each plus a $6 delivery fee, or free delivery if you spend $50 or more, so get your health freak friends together and order lunch.
Learn about essential oils
It might sound a little hippy-dippy, but it’s absolutely worth a shot if you’re desperate to try something new and relaxing. Several yoga studios in the area, including the Little Yoga Studio in Cortez Hill, have been offering workshops on how to use essential oils to your benefit. Small vials of highly-scented oils can be used in a variety of ways to either help you sleep, aid in digestion, or manage stress levels. Use them by rubbing them on stress points like your wrists and temples, or throw them into a diffuser.
Drink juice
Simple as that. Ordering fresh juices or smoothies is a cinch in San Diego, as there seems to be a new juice bar opening up on nearly every corner. Choosing the right one for you might just be about proximity, but the newest and trendiest one to hit the scene is Pressed Juicery in Carlsbad. Build a juice cleanse, order a cold-pressed juice, or drink a ‘refresher’ like activated charcoal lemonade or coconut water with lemon. Something a little less intense can be found at Juice Crafters in Hillcrest, where tropical smoothies, acai bowls, and plain old juices can also be ordered.
Take a meditation class
A number of yoga studios in the city offer complimentary courses in meditation for both advanced-level meditators and beginners who can barely sit still for two minutes. The Pilgrimage of the Heart yoga studio in Normal Heights and North Park offers free classes in meditation every week, as well as donation-based musical meditations, mindfulness workshops for members, and more to find your zen. The Chopra Center in Carlsbad offers free 30-minute group meditations throughout the week in gorgeous, serene meditation rooms. While the idea of meditation can be intimidating, instructors at each do their best to make everyone feel welcome and wipe their brains clean.
