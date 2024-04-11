Check Out the Best Dispensaries in San Diego Right Now
Cannabis lovers across San Diego are looking forward to a lit holiday on 4/20, and San Diego’s dispensaries are ready with plenty of flower, pre-rolls, wax and shatter, vapes, infused edibles from chewy gummies to crunchy corn chips, beverages, tinctures, balms, and more. Whether you like to wake and bake, are a weekend weed enthusiast, or are simply cannabis-curious, the city has a wide variety of dispensary options, so there’s something for everyone out there. Here are the best dispensaries in San Diego to satisfy all your weed needs on 4/20 and beyond. And if you’re taking a road trip, don’t miss our Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas guides.
Otay Mesa
A Green Alternative sits mere feet from the Mexican border, making this shop a staple for both South Bay and across-the-border stoners. Promos include 30% off for first-time customers, 25% off every day for seniors and military, two 15% off happy hours daily, and a whole page of bundling and BOGO deals. A Green Alternative is open for in-store shopping from 7 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday and 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Online orders are open 24/7, and free delivery (minimums based on zip code) is available from 9 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.
Mission Valley, Sorrento Valley
Formerly San Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC), Cannabis21+ is still the same family- and veteran-owned dispensary you know and love. The extensive selection of flower, topicals, edibles, vapes, tinctures, pet products, CBD, seeds, clones, and a better-than-average stock of accessories and glassware make this the place for one stop shopping. Prices listed online are out-the-door—all the taxes have already been added. Delivery customers can (and should) call the Mission Valley store at 619-906-5546 for deals and discounts not available online. Cannabis21+ is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm for in-store shopping. Order online for pickup during regular business hours. Free delivery with minimum purchase, depending on your zip code.
Pacific Beach
First-timers at Cannabist, Pacific Beach’s laid-back boutique dispensary, get a hefty 40% off the entire store, making it worth the trip for that discount alone. Keep saving with 30% early bird specials, 7 am to 9 am Monday through Friday, and 25% happy hour deals from 4:20 pm to 6:20 pm Monday–Friday. Customer favorites include Honeybutter Rosin Co’s live rosins and hash, Lowell Herb Co.’s bubble hash, and Los Angeles-based Pure Beauty’s top-shelf flower and prerolls.
Mission Valley
Cookies is a globally recognized cannabis brand that boasts more than 70 proprietary cultivars, including the massively popular Girl Scout Cookies, its namesake strain, along with Gelato, Cherry Pie, and more. You can't go wrong with the Cookies brand, but the store also carries a great selection of popular items like Tsumo Snacks, savory corn chips, crunchers, and rings that look and taste like Fritos, Cheetos, and Funyuns but with a 100 mg THC kick in each bag. Cookies also has one of the best new customer deals around: 15% off your first visit, 20% off your second visit, and 25% off your third visit. Seniors & Veterans get 10% off every day.
Midway District
Back in the day, it was Point Loma Patient-Consumer Co-op, but under any name, Golden State Greens is a favorite with area weed enthusiasts. The smallish interior isn’t as fancy as some of the newcomers to the market, but it has a wide selection of top-shelf flower, wax, oil, edibles, clones, and other products. Customer service is exceptional, with knowledgeable, eager-to-please budtenders, many of whom have spent years working in the industry. The handy pickup window outside of the main dispensary makes grabbing your online order a breeze. Golden State is open for in-store shopping daily from 7 am to 9 pm, or place your order online for pickup. It also offers free delivery with a $0 pre-tax minimum purchase under 5 miles and $50 for 5 to 20 miles.
Stockton
A little off the beaten path, family-owned and operated Goldn Bloom has an easy registration system and an uber-helpful staff, so you can be in and out in a flash. It serves both the recreational and medical cannabis communities, and its range of products is diverse—no matter what you’re looking for, the budtenders can steer you to just the right product. First-time customers from San Diego get 20% off a $50 minimum purchase or a preroll for $1 with any other purchase. Daily deals include Munchie Mondays; buy two edibles, get a third for 50% off, twice-a-day happy hours on weekdays with 10% all purchases, and if you’re looking for flower, buy an eighth and get 20% off a second eighth or buy two eights and get 50% off a third eighth. Goldn Bloom is open daily from 7 am to 9 pm for in-store shopping. Order online for in-store or curbside pickup through Weedmaps. Delivery is not available.
Barrio Logan
With its accessible neighborhood location, Harbor Collective is a haven of convenience and premium products. The shop carries many of the name brands you know and love: designer strains, edibles from KANHA, and concentrates from Moxie and Raw Garden. Harbor Collective also boasts the largest selection of extracts in San Diego County, so if you’re seeking pressed water hash, CO2 oil cartridges, or a dab of shatter pulled straight from the slab, you’ve found the droids you’re looking for. Harbor Collective is open for in-store shopping daily from 7 am to 9 pm, or place your order online for pickup. It also offers free delivery with a minimum pre-tax order of $50.
Mission Valley
First-time customers get 25% off your first visit, wake-and-bakers get 30% off daily from 7 am to 9 am, and daily specials keep you lifted for less at this small but mighty shop. You’ll find all your favorite brands here, including a good selection of infused chocolates from Kiva, Emerald Sky, and Terra. The Healing Center is open daily from 7 am to 9 pm for in-store shopping. Order online for curbside pickup from 9 am to 7 pm. No delivery.
Fairmount Park
Tucked in an industrial corner of the city between the 15 and 94 freeways to the east of Golden Hill, north of Mountain View, and south of City Heights is the design-forward Hikei. The dispensary, which looks like a hipsterized garage, boasts a wide selection of products, as well as friendly and experienced budtenders. For those looking for a little extracurricular knowledge, the dispensary also regularly updates its blog with consumer-friendly posts like “Best Smoke Spots in San Diego,” “The Ultimate Guide for Gummies,” or “Best Edibles for Sleep.” Hikei is open daily from 7 am to 9 pm for in-store shopping. Order online for in-store pickup during regular business hours. Free delivery is available daily from 8 am to 9 pm, within a 10-mile radius with a $50 pre-tax minimum purchase. Call 619-517-8605 for minimums outside the radius.
Middletown
Klover sits in an industrial section on Estudillo Street near the airport between I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway, making it the perfect first stop when you’re visiting San Diego. Besides its selection of some of California’s best brands—the dispensary features names like Papa & Barkley, ABX, Kurvana, Farmer, and the Felon—it offers pickup and delivery seven days a week, plus daily deals, too. Klover’s budtenders get high marks for their attentive, knowledgeable service. Klover is open for in-store shopping daily from 7 am to 9 pm. Order online for in-store pickup during regular business hours and curbside pickup daily from 7 am to 8:45 pm. Free delivery is available daily from 7 am to 8:45 pm within a 10-mile radius with a $100 pre-tax minimum purchase.
Various locations
March & Ash now has eight locations across San Diego County, having recently acquired Pacabol in Chula Vista. The beautiful, boutique-like stores have dedicated flower bars, CBD rooms, and clone walls, depending on location. Each venue has varying hours of operation and delivery schedules, but the website easily guides you through it all, with pages that detail each shop’s amenities and options, a page just for hours for in-store shopping, pickup, and delivery, as well as delivery zones and requirements, a first-time customer page with comprehensive FAQs, and deals of all kinds. Customers can also use March & Ash’s proprietary app. Add to that its well-deserved reputation for being one of San Diego’s best-stocked dispensaries, and you’ve got all your high-flying dreams covered. March & Ash offers in-store online shopping, curbside pickup for online and phone (760-62-GREEN) orders, and delivery, which requires a $30 minimum and is based on your zip code. See each individual store’s page for details.
Vista, Encinitas
North Coast stoners love shopping at The Cake House, where you can peruse the goods without the constraints of glass cases and locked cabinets. New customers get a whopping 50% off their purchase, and daily online and in-store specials make getting lifted for less a breeze. Founded by veterans, there’s a 20% discount for vets every day, as well as a 10% discount for seniors. The well-stocked shops carry all the big names, plus a great selection of indie producers like Fog City Farms and Herb & Zen. The two North County dispensaries have different hours of operation, so check the website before you head out. The Cake House is open daily for in-store shopping and online pickup orders. No delivery.
Sorrento Valley
Rightly claiming itself as the first dispensary in the State of California to be licensed to sell recreational cannabis, Torrey Holistics is tucked away in a Sorrento Valley office park, making it a bit of a drive for its many fans, who nonetheless flock in from all over the city. Locals also love Torrey Holistics for their product offerings— they feature a good variety of bud strains, choosing to focus on quality over quantity and a wide selection of accessories. They deliver across San Diego County for free, with required pre-tax minimums depending on your location. Torrey Holistics is open for in-store shopping from 7 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday and 9 am to 9 pm on Sunday. Order online for pickup or delivery.
Various locations
Urbn Leaf has grown to five locations from Vista to San Ysidro, with shops that are chic and modern, and they sell one of the widest varieties of non-flower products out there, including lubes, suppositories, and salves plus the bud they do have is often proprietary and high quality. Check out their Stash Loyalty Rewards and receive 1 point for each dollar spent or 1.5 points on in-house brands (Kingpen/Kingroll, Fuzzies/ Sublime, Urbn Leaf, Loudpack, Smokiez, Harborside Farms, Dime Bag, Key), redeemable for in-store, online or delivery purchases as well as access to exclusive products, launches and more. Urbn Leaf is open daily for in-store shopping and online pickup orders. The Bay Park location also offers free delivery throughout most of San Diego with a minimum pre-tax order of $50.
Various locations
This clever take on the ubiquitous pharmacy/drug store is a sleek, boutique-style dispensary where the products are out in the open so you can check out products, read labels, and do comparison shopping completely hassle-free. Wellgreens now has five locations across San Diego County, with a 30% discount on the entire store for all customers at the Emjay La Mesa on University Avenue, Vista, and Chula Vista locations, a 25% first-timer discount at all shops, plus daily discounts and BOGO deals. Top-notch budtenders offer detailed, dependable product knowledge and friendly, efficient service. Be sure to check your location’s website before heading out—each store has slightly different business hours. Wellgreens is open daily for in-store shopping and online pickup orders. No delivery.