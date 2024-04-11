Check Out the Best Dispensaries in San Diego Right Now

Stockton

A little off the beaten path, family-owned and operated Goldn Bloom has an easy registration system and an uber-helpful staff, so you can be in and out in a flash. It serves both the recreational and medical cannabis communities, and its range of products is diverse—no matter what you’re looking for, the budtenders can steer you to just the right product. First-time customers from San Diego get 20% off a $50 minimum purchase or a preroll for $1 with any other purchase. Daily deals include Munchie Mondays; buy two edibles, get a third for 50% off, twice-a-day happy hours on weekdays with 10% all purchases, and if you’re looking for flower, buy an eighth and get 20% off a second eighth or buy two eights and get 50% off a third eighth. Goldn Bloom is open daily from 7 am to 9 pm for in-store shopping. Order online for in-store or curbside pickup through Weedmaps. Delivery is not available.