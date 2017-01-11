Every Island Off the Coast of California Worth Trekking To

Avalon has something for everyone: adventurous types can sign up for a dolphin excursion, go ziplining, take a glass bottom boat tour, or hop in a Hummer to explore the remote parts of the island (try to spot the elusive buffalo that live in the hills). Afterwards, relax on the oceanfront cabana at the Descanso Beach Club, or have dinner at one of the fine dining restaurants along Crescent Ave. Very few cars are allowed on the island, but you can easily walk from one end of Avalon to the other. Cruising the town on a bike or in a golf cart rental is the way to go.

Two Harbors, on the other side of Catalina, might as well be a world away from the posh accommodations in Avalon. This is the part of the island where you can camp, hike, bike, kayak, snorkel, and truly get away from it all. There are five campgrounds to stay at, including some secluded boat-in sites and tent cabins. Campsites need to be reserved in advance, and you need a permit to hike, but it’s free.