Beach Bods & Beer Nerds: Stereotypes About San Diego That Are Absolutely True

Half the city is hyper-liberal

From surf bums in Ocean Beach to the LGBT population of Hillcrest, you won’t have to struggle to spot Bernie Sanders bumper stickers on (hybrid) cars in the city.

... the other half is super-conservative

Head on out to Poway or Santee and you won’t have to struggle to spot Second Amendment or "Hillary for Prison 2016" bumper stickers on lifted pickups.

Yet everyone agrees on proper eating habits

San Diego is the only place I’ve ever lived where I’ve seen somebody rant about how they can’t stand "liberals" only to stroll into a Whole Foods shortly thereafter and begin extolling the (supposed) health value of not drinking milk.