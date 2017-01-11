The Dos and Don'ts of a Beach Parking Lot Hangout

Don't: rely on your car stereo to blast music all day

Your car will die if you run it all day, and having to ask for a jump after aggressively pumping EDM to the dismay of your neighbors is no fun. Bring a fully charged portable stereo that you can move around if you get the stink eye. Great dance moves also prove to be a good shield against the haters.

Do: spark up conversation with fellow parking lot people

People who spend a good chunk of their time in the beach parking lot tend to be interesting characters. They usually have good stories to tell and can be a wealth of knowledge. If you're trying to figure out when the best time to go surfing is or looking to score a certain something, your parking lot comrades should be more than likely able to help.