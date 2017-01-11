How to Staycation Like a Tourist

Cruise the boardwalk

Pacific Beach/Mission Beach

Brush the cobwebs off your bike, strap on your helmet, and take a cruise down the boardwalk. If you plan it right, you can practically make a whole day of it. Hit up Kono’s for breakfast outside, take a break for a Red Bull slushie at PB Shore Club, stop by Lahaina’s for lunch and a pitcher of margaritas, then end the day with a couple of award-winning TKO fish tacos at Sandbar. You can always stop to lounge on the beach, or jump in the ocean when you get tired of pedaling. Definitely chat up the backpackers as you pass by the deck of the Beach Bungalow Hostel. If you make one too many slushie stops, maybe one of them will invite you to stay the night. Then you’ll really get the tourist experience.

