Lifestyle How to Support Las Vegas Latino-Owned Businesses Right Now It’s easy to do in Vegas.

It’s impossible to ignore the influence and contributions of the Latino community in Las Vegas. At last check, Hispanics accounted for 32 percent of Clark County's population -- a statistic that will likely increase once the results of this year's census are reported. Latino communities are especially strong east of the Strip and in North Las Vegas, yet housing, jobs, and other opportunities are plentiful throughout the valley for those looking to build a brighter future for themselves and their families. “Nevada has been a business-friendly state for a long time,” says Peter Guzman of the Latin Chamber of Commerce. “Low taxes and affordable real estate -- subsidized by tourism. It’s a very good environment for small businesses.” These are just a fraction of the professional and social services that have proven to be a valuable part of Southern Nevada.

Nonprofits and other organizations

Lorena Garcia/Chica

Santiago Michel

