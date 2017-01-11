In Defense of Staying in San Diego

So when I see my fellow writers knock my birthplace, it tends to, let’s say, unnerve me. In fact, I’ve read pieces like these so often, that if I had a nickel for every time I read a story about someone from somewhere who came to LA “on a whim” or to San Diego “because it sounded fun,” then wrote a story for a national publication, telling the rest of the world what it’s “really like to live” in Southern California, I’d have $12,907.85.

These writers are, of course, entitled to their feelings and have had their own experiences that confirm their beliefs. Maybe they really had a rough go of it here; it’s hard starting over in a new place. My issue is with them telling the greater internet-o-sphere what they think it’s like to be a Californian after living here for what equates to about a minute of their lives. In my readings, I’ve found that most of these disenchanted folks have similar gripes, so here’s my counter to each. And guess what, people: It's not so bad to live all of your life in Southern California.