Admission is Free at Orange County’s New Modern Art Museum

The updated digs also include Verdant Café, developed by Ross Panglinan and Nick Weber (Populaire), with a mostly vegetarian menu that will change weekly, featuring fresh, seasonal produce like a Koji-roasted acorn squash with shelling beans, mushrooms, roasted endive, and porcini puree. The indoor-outdoor space is located on the terrace level with Scandinavian-inspired light fixtures, velvet and macrame textiles, and light-colored wood. The outdoors are brought indoors with large trees punctuating the dining room.

For those looking to bring the museum experience home, there’s THE MIND, OCMA’s gift store that’s located in the lobby and provides visitors with a glimpse into the galleries. Operated by Emmanuel Renoird and Nicolas Libert of LA- and OC-based concept stores Please Do Not Enter, THE MIND hopes to become a destination within a destination by featuring a rotating selection of artist- and artisan-designed products. In the center is a sculptural display piece by LA-based artist Sébastien Léon that mimics the building’s design with metal plates.

With a new expanded building, eye-catching galleries, a chic store, an innovative cafe, and free admission to all for the next decade, it’s easy to justify OCMA as a worthwhile cultural excursion, whether you’re an OC local or road tripping from LA or San Diego.

OCMA is open to the public for free admission with no reservations required Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday from 10 am–6 pm and on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 am–8 pm.