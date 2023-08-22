Unplug from Responsibility and Plug Into Relaxation at These Peaceful Places in San Diego

Visit a museum

Various locations

San Diego County boasts nearly 100 museums, ranging from musical endeavors and artistic creations to preserving the culture of Indigenous communities and documenting our long maritime history.

Some of our favorite, must-visit museums are in Balboa Park, including the San Diego Natural History Museum, which first opened in 1874 and is the oldest scientific institution in Southern California; the Fleet Science Center and planetarium that’s home to the world’s first IMAX Dome Theater; and Centro Cultural de la Raza, a nonprofit center that promotes, preserves, and educates around Chicano, Mexican, Indigenous, and Latinx art and culture. San Diego residents can take advantage of free days, and the Timken Museum of Art and the San Diego Mineral & Gem Society Museum are always free.

The WNDR Museum is an immersive art and technology experience that invites guests to fully engage with local and international artists, collectives, technologists, designers, and makers in a completely new museum experience. Dance across the Lightfloor, which reacts to the visitors' every move and touch, step into Inside Out by Leigh Sachwitz and flora&faunavisions, a mesmerizing, translucent garden house where you’ll weather a digitized storm, or encounter nearly 20 other hypnotic exhibits.

The Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad is the only museum of its kind in the world, celebrating the achievements and significance of those who craft, sell and use musical goods and instruments. Through unique rotating exhibitions, live music performances, and cutting-edge educational programs, four distinct galleries take you on a musical journey through instruments, artifacts, and immersive multimedia displays, with each room highlighting a different theme: “Making the Instruments,” “Providing the Instruments,” “Using the Instruments,” and “Beyond the Instruments.” There’s also “Sit & Play” areas for solo or group experimentation.

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum on the Barona Indian Reservation is dedicated to preserving the Native American culture and history of San Diego County. It’s the county’s only museum on an Indian reservation. It houses more than 3,000 artifacts, along with listening nooks, photographs, and archives that tell the compelling stories of the Kumeyaay tribes. The creativity and proficiency of North America’s first inhabitants are on full display, with some objects dating back more than 10,000 years. In addition, the museum’s library houses over 1,000 books and an extensive archive of photos and historical documents that tell the story of how Indigenous groups lived.