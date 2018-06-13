Everything You Need to Do in San Diego This Spring

Spring is almost here, San Diego, and you know what that means: the water is getting warmer, the California poppies are blooming, and best of all, it’s festival time! Grab the sunscreen and get ready to bite into the most succulent strawberries, groove to the hottest bands, chomp the spiciest tacos, and guzzle the hoppiest IPAs on the planet. Let our handy guide direct you to all the events that make San Diego America’s Finest City.
Get Fit and Look Like A Badass
Get up close to Mother Nature
Thursday, March 1-Monday, April 30
Various locations
March and April are prime gray whale watching months in San Diego, as the 40-foot gentle giants make the 10,000-mile round-trip journey from their breeding grounds along Baja California to their winter digs in Alaska and back. They can often be spotted from shore, especially from hiking trails overlooking the Pacific at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps, the Cabrillo National Monument and Torrey Pines State Reserve. For a closer view, a quick internet search can provide several excellent options for whale watching cruises in a wide variety of sizes and amenities, from basic to full meal and bar service in a climate controlled venue.
Cost: Free from the shore, with a typical 3.5-hour cruise running $40-$50
Namaste to your heart's content
Friday, March 9-Monday, March 12
Imperial Beach Pier Plaza
Classes in almost any style of yoga known to modern yogis, as well as workshops on holistic topics such as plant medicine, fermentation and gut health, surf lessons and even skateboard yoga, will be held every hour right on the beach for four straight days at the San Diego Yoga Festival in Imperial Beach. The special closing ceremony, free and open to the public, will attempt to set a Guinness World record as the crowd chants “Om” 108 times while the sun sets where the sea meets the land, and a just few miles from where the USA meets Mexico.
Cost: Classes and workshops range from free to $222
Experience hanami in Balboa Park
Friday, March 9-Sunday, March 11
Japanese Friendship Garden Balboa Park
If a trip to Japan isn’t in the cards this year, head down to Balboa Park’s Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego for the 13th annual Cherry Blossom Festival, where visitors will be able to enjoy the Japanese custom of hanami (appreciating the beauty of cherry blossom flowers). Last year the cherry blossoms attracted over 12,000 people, and this year the crowds are expected to surpass that number. Each day will be accompanied by various food and merchant vendors, cultural performances and demonstrations, and lots of family-friendly activities.
Cost: $12
Overindulge in chocolate and wine
Friday, March 9-Saturday, March 10
Pechanga Resort and Casino
The 10th annual Chocolate Decadence event pairs a lush array of chocolates and pastries with complementary wines, domestic sparkling wines, champagnes, spirits, and dessert wines. VIP tickets include early entry, an upgraded souvenir wine glass, international and domestic cheeses and tray-passed hors d’oeuvres. If you survive, there’s a wine festival the next day featuring wineries from Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Temecula, France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand, which will offer a few hundred of their finest vintages backed by live music. You'll also get to sample a variety of distinguished dishes from award-winning chefs, provided you're not still reeling from the previous night's debauchery.
Cost: $35-$140
Add some metal to your chaturanga
Saturday, March 10
Point Loma
If Tibetan singing bowls and tingsha bells don’t inspire your yoga practice, try perfecting your chaturangas and inversions to the sounds of Sabbath, Pelican, Howl US, and Black Breath at Modern Times Lomaland Fermentorium's Metal Yoga class. Appropriate for all levels, it’s taught by a legit certified yoga instructor who happens to like cool music, and includes a Modern Times beer or coffee beverage afterward. You can just show up and pay at the door, but space is limited, so you'll want to guarantee your spot by buying a ticket in advance. Bring your ID, a mat, some water, and whatever else you need to vinyasa out the effects of Friday night.
Cost: $15
Binge watch the latest Latino films
Thursday, March 15-Sunday, March 25
AMC Fashion Valley
Media Arts Center San Diego is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the San Diego Latino Film Festival by occupying five screens for 11 days, and presenting over 160 films from Latin America, the United States, and Spain. There'll also be parties on opening night (and closing night), Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers, and free student outreach screenings, with audiences having the rare opportunity to meet filmmakers and actors from all over the world.
Cost: $35-$325
Celebrate Pi Day with pie
Wednesday, March 14
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Remember learning about pi (π) in school? The mathematical constant? No? Fortunately, there’s more than one kind of pie, and Pop Pie Company in University Heights has you covered. Go with the classic savory or sweet pies, or enjoy one of their specialty pies, collaborative creations from local restaurants Grand Ole BBQ, Anthem Vegan, and The Friendly, which will only be available on Pi Day. Wash it all down with $3.14 pints of beer while you contemplate Lu Chao of China, who, in 2005, recited 67,890 digits of pi from memory. Early birds, take note: The first 50 lucky customers will receive Pop Pie Co. swag.
Cost: Varies
Grab a green beer on St. Patrick's Day
Saturday, March 17
Gaslamp Quarter
San Diego shamROCK is back to celebrate its 24th year! It’s the city's biggest Saint Patrick’s Day bash with over 20,000 attendees from across the US flocking to the Gaslamp Quarter and East Village to partake in an absolutely epic block party. Over 50,000 square feet of astroturf will be rolled out to accommodate three stages, non-stop music, and (of course) plenty of green Bud Light beer and Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey libations to ensure it's a night to remember... or not remember, as the case may be.
Cost: GA-$50, VIP-$90
Chow down on the tastiest Latino foods
Saturday, March 17
Fashion Valley Mall River Plaza
Held in conjunction with the San Diego Latino Film Festival, the third annual Sabor Latino highlights Latino flavors at their best. Indulge in endless food tastings inspired by celebrated Latino chefs, as well as unlimited beer and wine tastings provided by some of the best craft breweries and wineries from San Diego and Baja California. There’s also live music and art showcases all day, and all proceeds benefit the Media Art Center San Diego’s youth education and outreach programs.
Cost: $20-$50
Eat donuts and drink beer
Saturday, March 24
Clairemont Mesa
Celebrate the third anniversary of Kilowatt Brewing and the Kearny Mesa Tasting Room with a special beer pairing with Nomad Donuts. Executive pastry chef Kristianna Zabala shows off her creative and inspiring pairings by baking and matching each donut with one of Kilowatt’s unique, small-batch beers, including some special anniversary releases. Your ticket gets you a 4x4 pairing (four donuts and four 4-ounce tasters).
Cost: $18
Root, root, root for the home team
Friday, March 30-Saturday, March 31
East Village
Celebrate the San Diego Padres' opening weekend at the ultimate tailgating party! The East Village Association’s Opening Day Block Party is a free, family-friendly community event that's become a neighborhood tradition where fans show off their team spirit at PETCO Park. Explore the East Village while enjoying great food, craft cocktails, and beer from local restaurants, live bands, DJs, and baseball-themed beverages. There’s even a bicycle valet, so you don’t have to search for a parking space.
Cost: Free
Uncork by the bay
Saturday, March 31
Embarcadero Marina Park North
Sip your way through nearly 100 wineries at the third annual Uncorked: San Diego Wine Festival. Your general admission ticket will get you tastes of over 200 wines from around the globe, a Champagne bar, local ciders, a dozen gourmet food trucks, lawn games, and a live DJ, all surrounded by stunning views of San Diego Bay. VIP admission on the other hand, includes early admission (shorter lines!) and exclusive pours from select vineyards. Proceeds from the fest benefit Urban Surf 4 Kids, an outreach organization that works with orphan and foster youth.
Cost: $60 for GA tickets, $70 for VIP
Try a suds and curds tasting
Tuesday, April 3
Pariah Brewing Company, North Park
Cheese and wine is the standard pairing, but cheese and beer make a killer combo too. Both Venissimo cheesemonger, Ian, and Pariah Brewing Company brewmaster, Brian, pride themselves on creating a winning partnership of five craft beers with five artisanal cheeses, providing a unique pairing event at one of San Diego’s newest breweries that you do not want to miss!
Cost: $40
Pick out your dream car
Friday, April 6-Sunday, April 8
Ellen Browning Scripps Park, La Jolla
At the 14th annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, presented against the backdrop of the beautiful La Jolla Cove, guests can gaze upon historic cars and premier collections, showcasing some of the most exquisite automobile displays in the world. The weekend begins with the annual Tour d’Elegance, followed on Saturday night by the exclusive Bentley Motors VIP Reception on the Concours lawn, and concluding Sunday with the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, over 130 vehicles, a Champagne and honey tasting garden, a VIP lounge, and hospitality suites. The La Jolla Motor Car Classic at the Concours will once again be free and open to the public and will expand the show onto the La Jolla Village roadways, displaying a variety of automobiles from select car clubs.
Cost: $50-$200
Ride, run, or walk for a good cause
Saturday, April 14
Del Mar Fairgrounds
The 2018 American Diabetes Association San Diego Tour de Cure offers a ride, run, or walk for everyone. Beginning and ending at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, options include a full century (100 miles), metric century (63 miles), 30-miler, 12-miler, and 5K walk or run. Post-event, stroll through the wellness festival, with live music, food and drinks, kids activities, free diabetic resources, and more. Fundraising efforts support diabetes research, and lunch is included for all participants.
Cost: $30
Double down at yet another wine and food festival
Saturday, April 14
NTC Park, Liberty Station
Sniff, swirl, and taste over 300 amazing wines from 25 different vineyards at the sixth annual VinDiego Wine and Food Festival, held in trendy Liberty Station. Billed as “San Diego’s Classy Wine Event,” you’ll also enjoy unlimited food tastings from nearly 30 area restaurants, including Fig Tree, Slater’s 50/50, Solare, JRDN, and Village Vino. Afterward, wander through the Liberty Station Arts District and visit museums, working artist studios, galleries, and shops.
Cost: $85-$105
Shop at the world's largest Etsy store
Friday, April 20-Saturday, April 21
Del Mar Fairgrounds
Queen Bee Market (San Diego’s original urban-style, artisan market) features over 100 local and national vendors specializing in handmade and vintage accessories, clothing, home decor, furniture, paper arts, and more. Vendors are highly curated and have a strong social media following and beautiful booth setups, with only a select number from each category so attendees have a diverse and unique shopping experience; every booth at the Queen Bee Market is like a small handmade shop. There will be live music, make-and-takes, food and live demos, and free swag bags for the first 50 people in line each day.
Cost: $3
Level-up your cocktail making skills
Wednesday, May 2
You & Yours Distilling Company
Learn how to mix up drinks like the pros with this hour-long, hands-on introduction to cocktail basics. Master how to measure, shake, stir, and pour drinks, all while learning a brief history of the cocktails being made, taught by the staff of You & Yours Distilling Company. Each attendee will have the opportunity to make and enjoy two cocktails, one menu cocktail, and one classic cocktail (with all the necessary tools and ingredients being provided).
Cost: $45
Take the family to the Old Town San Diego Cinco de Mayo Festival
Friday, May 4-Sunday, May 6
Old Town San Diego
This free, three-day fiesta starts the weekend off with restaurant specials on Friday and continues through Sunday. Saturday and Sunday, stop by Lowrider Lane on Harney Street to vote for the finest tricked-out ride, then cheer on your favorite lucha libre wrestler. There’s live music all day featuring Latin rock, Norteña, Conjunto Jarocho, Mariachi, Banda Sinaloense, and more, as well as a kid’s area with activities from 11-5pm and a two-day Ballet Folklorico competition. Pro tip: Park at the Caltrans offices on Taylor and Juan Streets, or take the trolley or Coaster to the Old Town station, just a short walk from the festivities.
Cost: Free
Groove to local artists at the 2018 Rhythm and Brews Festival
Saturday, May 5
Vista
Join fellow craft beer aficionados at the San Diego Brewers Guild’s annual spring festival, in the heart of Vista Village, to celebrate local craft breweries and musicians. You’ll have the opportunity to sample over 100 beers from over 50 award-winning breweries, all while grooving to live musical performances and enjoying delicious eats from local eateries. There’s a new VIP Section this year, which includes early admission, a tented beer garden and exclusive access to some of San Diego’s most rare and sought-after beers, along with three different food items to pair. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit San Diego Brewers Guild.
Cost: $35-$55
Sip tea surrounded by flowers
Sunday, May 6
Flower Fields Carlsbad
Enjoy a relaxing tea and delightful food in a tranquil setting, amidst a sea of blooming ranunculus flowers. Choose from an array of tea, freshly baked scones, and an assortment of tea sandwiches while delighting in the unparalleled beauty and breathtaking 360-degree views of one of California’s most historic working flower farms.
Cost: $50
Vote for the best tacos in San Diego
Saturday, May 12
Golden Hill Park
Get ready for the ultimate taco throwdown at the 4th annual San Diego Reader Tacotopia.
Celebrate San Diego’s favorite food at this gathering of the 60 finest taco vendors from SD, Los Angeles, and Tijuana, then cast your ballot for the Best Taco at Tacotopia 2018. General admission includes unlimited taco tastings and beer samples from 20 local breweries, live music, and games, while the VIP option includes early admission and two free drink tickets. All proceeds from the cash bar benefit The Greater Golden Hill Community Development Corporation.
Cost: $45-$60
