10 San Diego Openings to Get Excited About in 2022
From Caribbean-inspired cuisine to Cajun soul food, a new French bakery, and more.
Hard to believe, we know, but we checked the calendar and yes, it’s winter in San Diego. Not that it means all that much to us here in America’s Finest City—our practically perfect weather ensures that we can always get out and enjoy new things to see, eat, drink, and do. So as you prepare for temperatures to plunge into the 50s, bookmark these establishments that are slated to arrive on our shores in early 2022. From Caribbean-inspired cuisine to Cajun soul food, a new French bakery, and more, here are ten winter openings that we can’t shut up about:
Liberty Station
Opening date: January
Why eat one donut when you can eat two or three without the guilt? The Mini Donut Company, with their two-bite treasures, lets you do just that. They’ll open their first brick-and-mortar shop in the Liberty Public Market, with their signature sugared, glazed, and sprinkled offerings, plus special editions that add Captain Crunch, Oreo, Fruity Pebbles, Reese’s Pieces, and more, available for pickup by preorder.
How to book: Order online for pickup. Seating will be on a first-come basis.
North Park
Opening date: January
Former San Diego teacher Melanie Dunn spent three summers in Paris at Le Cordon Bleu, coming back each fall to teach high school English. After finishing her program, she returned to San Diego, eventually opening a cottage industry bakery in the work/live townhouse she shares with her husband and daughter in Hillcrest. An instant hit, customers flocked to the tiny shop, scooping up her amazing viennoiseries and pastries. A planned expansion to a larger space in North Park was announced, then COVID-19 put everything on hold for a couple of years. But good things come to those who wait, they say, and Pâtisserie Mélanie is ready to once again serve up its signature French pastries, such as kouign-amanns and cannelés, plus daily appetizers and lunch entrees.
How to book: Seating will be on a first-come basis.
La Jolla
Opening date: Early 2022
Formerly the La Jolla Inn, the Cormorant Boutique Hotel has undergone an extensive, three-year renovation that brings a mid-century modern aesthetic to the heart of La Jolla. Twenty-six nautical-inspired guestrooms, each with a balcony and expansive views of the Pacific Ocean; a new rooftop terrace bar, Birdseye, featuring craft cocktails and small plates; and Prospect Market, an upscale grab-and-go marketplace, have everything you need for out-of-town guests or a luxurious staycation for yourself.
How to book: Sign up for email news and updates online.
Liberty Station
Opening date: February
Brought to you by Good Time Design, the folks behind some of San Diego’s most fun venues like The Presley, The Blind Burro, and Moonshine Beach, we’re eagerly awaiting the opening of Go Go Amigo, a south of the border-inspired restaurant set to open in the old El Jardin space. The extensive renovation has created additional patio space, as well as a new outdoor bar area. The menu highlights shareable plates of classic Mexican fare and unique fusion dishes, including rockfish and pulpo aguachile, chicken tinga grilled cheese, plus an array of starters, tacos, soups, salads, and desserts. As expected, the beverage program showcases tequila-based cocktails like prickly pear slushies and cucumber jalapeno margaritas.
How to book: Reservation details aren’t available yet, but you can sign up for their newsletter or follow them on Instagram for updates.
La Jolla
Opening date: February
From the Las Vegas-based Clique Hospitality, who brought us two of San Diego’s culinary hotspots, Lionfish and Serēa, comes Joya Organic Kitchen, landing at The Boardwalk at Science Center Drive, near UC San Diego. Focusing on breakfast, lunch, and happy hour, James Beard Smart Catch Leader, chef JoJo Ruiz, alongside chef de cuisine Ryan Bullock, Joya’s breakfast menu features freshly pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and coffee while lunch focuses on organic farm-fresh menu items, daily specials, and delicious grab-and-go salads and sandwiches. The massive, 4,000-square-foot venue will also be available for catering and private events.
How to book: Sign up for email news online, and via Instagram. Reservations will be available prior to opening.
Seaport Village
Opening date: February
A new opening in Seaport Village that has our mouths watering with anticipation is famed Long Beach eatery Louisiana Charlie’s second location. They’re bringing New Orleans soul food to San Diego with signature Cajun and Creole dishes—think jambalaya, gumbo, and po' boys sandwiches, plus fresh seafood offerings like oysters, crab legs, and shrimp.
How to book: Seating will be on a first-come basis. Join their email list for updates and news, or check the Seaport Village website.
Gaslamp Quarter
Opening date: February
The historic Hotel Lester building is the home for Madam Bonnie’s, named for Bertha “Bonnie” White, who ran a brothel in the hotel from the 1920s through the 1940s. The cocktail program showcases gin, vodka, and bourbon drinks, wine by the glass or bottle, and a daily selection of beer. Cajun prime rib bites, an assortment of salads, Bonnie’s rotisserie meats, and sides are featured on the eclectic menu, plus delectable desserts like warm brioche bread pudding, an ice cream flight, and a signature house biscuit.
How to book: Reservation details aren’t available yet, but you can follow them on Instagram for updates.
Encinitas
Opening date: March
Another new concept from Clique Hospitality, Temaki Bar Handroll & Sake celebrates traditional temaki sushi, which is conventionally eaten immediately after the sushi chef passes it to the customer, ensuring the perfect combination of warm rice, cold fish, and crisp nori. Temaki’s signature tuna roll, with their craveable spicy sauce, blue crab, yellowtail, salmon and more are menu favorites, along with a diverse selection of sake.
How to book: Reservation details haven’t been released, but you can sign up for email news online, and follow them on Instagram for details.
Little Italy
Opening date: March
Miss B’s Coconut Club brings the spirit of Tulum to Little Italy with Coco Maya, a new upper-level restaurant set to open in the space formerly occupied by Prepkitchen. Illuminating the main cocktail bar is a 30 by 30 foot skylight, along with a newly created open air deck. The cocktail menu, created by Rob McShea, features Yucatan Peninsula-inspired tequila drinks, while the menu showcases Caribbean flavors and contemporary takes on Jamaican coal pot cooking.
How to book: Reservation details haven’t been released, but you can keep up with the latest news via Instagram.
La Jolla
Opening date: Spring
Boasting an all-star culinary staff that includes executive chef Chad Huff (Providence in Hollywood, Felix Trattoria in Venice, and Broad Street Oyster Co. in Malibu), culinary director Erik Aronow (Republique, Destroyer and Vespertine in Los Angeles), bar and spirits creative director Beau du Bois (three Michelin-starred The Restaurant at Meadowood), and Dylan Shipsey, a veteran of Union Square Hospitality Group, Marisi will specialize in Italian hearth cooking, handmade pastas, and classic cocktails. Celebrating the wide variety of Italian cuisine, the opening menu highlights include tortelli with oyster mushrooms and brown butter; tonnarelli gricia with guanciale, black pepper, and pecorino; calamari with Calabrian chili, tomato, and shallot; and a beef carpaccio with green onion, pine nuts, and horseradish. The dynamic cocktail program features an array of Italian aperitivos, house-made limoncello, rare spirits, and an Italian pilsner made specifically for Marisi.
How to book: Reservation details haven’t been released, but you can sign up for email news online, and follow them on Instagram for details.