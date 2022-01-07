10 San Diego Openings to Get Excited About in 2022

Hard to believe, we know, but we checked the calendar and yes, it’s winter in San Diego. Not that it means all that much to us here in America’s Finest City—our practically perfect weather ensures that we can always get out and enjoy new things to see, eat, drink, and do. So as you prepare for temperatures to plunge into the 50s, bookmark these establishments that are slated to arrive on our shores in early 2022. From Caribbean-inspired cuisine to Cajun soul food, a new French bakery, and more, here are ten winter openings that we can’t shut up about:

The Mini Donut Company Liberty Station

Opening date: January

Why eat one donut when you can eat two or three without the guilt? The Mini Donut Company, with their two-bite treasures, lets you do just that. They’ll open their first brick-and-mortar shop in the Liberty Public Market, with their signature sugared, glazed, and sprinkled offerings, plus special editions that add Captain Crunch, Oreo, Fruity Pebbles, Reese’s Pieces, and more, available for pickup by preorder.

How to book: Order online for pickup. Seating will be on a first-come basis.

Photo courtesy of Pâtisserie Mélanie

Pâtisserie Mélanie North Park

Opening date: January

Former San Diego teacher Melanie Dunn spent three summers in Paris at Le Cordon Bleu, coming back each fall to teach high school English. After finishing her program, she returned to San Diego, eventually opening a cottage industry bakery in the work/live townhouse she shares with her husband and daughter in Hillcrest. An instant hit, customers flocked to the tiny shop, scooping up her amazing viennoiseries and pastries. A planned expansion to a larger space in North Park was announced, then COVID-19 put everything on hold for a couple of years. But good things come to those who wait, they say, and Pâtisserie Mélanie is ready to once again serve up its signature French pastries, such as kouign-amanns and cannelés, plus daily appetizers and lunch entrees.

How to book: Seating will be on a first-come basis. Cormorant Boutique Hotel La Jolla

Opening date: Early 2022

Formerly the La Jolla Inn, the Cormorant Boutique Hotel has undergone an extensive, three-year renovation that brings a mid-century modern aesthetic to the heart of La Jolla. Twenty-six nautical-inspired guestrooms, each with a balcony and expansive views of the Pacific Ocean; a new rooftop terrace bar, Birdseye, featuring craft cocktails and small plates; and Prospect Market, an upscale grab-and-go marketplace, have everything you need for out-of-town guests or a luxurious staycation for yourself.

How to book: Sign up for email news and updates online.

Photo courtesy of Go Go Amigo

Photo courtesy of Temaki Bar Handroll & Sake

