Every Single Animal at the San Diego Zoo, Ranked for the 100th Anniversary

128. Scorpions

They're great survivors, unfortunately.

127. Caecilian

It's like if a snake and an earthworm had a baby, and that baby came out blind with tentacles.

126. Naked mole rat

Its dating profile would be something like: "I like to eat poop. I'm blind. And I can't go out with you because there's a queen in my colony that's got her eye on me (she's got her eye on a bunch of other dudes, too, it's kind of a bummer). But I will always love you."

125. Tasmanian devil

Worst dinner party guests ever. They had an awful childhood (there were 50 of them, only four survived, yada yada), they scream when they eat and rarely close their mouths, they smell, eat off of other people's plates… they're never being invited over again.