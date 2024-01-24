Enjoy Lake Days, Movie Nights, and More Sober Fun in San Diego

Non-Alcoholic Drinks and Dining in San Diego

Zero-proof cocktails

San Diego may be known as a beer town, but the craft cocktail scene here is equally brilliant, and getting an alcohol-free artisanal cocktail is easier than ever, as nearly every watering hole offers something several steps above club soda and lime. Despite an alcohol-fueled origin story, South Park’s Mothership, the immersive, forbidden-planet bar from Kindred owner Kory Stetina and CH Projects co-founder Arsalun Tafazoli, has a quartet of beautifully crafted zero-proof cocktails, like Mr. Replicator, a frothy blend of cold brew concentrate, coconut cream, sage, oat milk and aquafaba, or X-ray with white cane non-alcoholic spirit, lime, Szechuan peppercorn, spearmint and peppermint oil. Sit in one of the chairs next to the fireplace at Raised by Wolves for access to the opulent bar hidden behind. There are four signature zero-proofers—one standout is Golden Afternoon, a take on a gin sour, combining Lyre’s zero-proof gin, cream, orange, coconut, and ginger, while tiki enthusiasts love Tiki Dream, with house-made lime cordial, pineapple, cream, coconut and a seltzer splash. If those don’t appeal, the bartenders can craft a bespoke mocktail based on your favorite flavor profiles. The 1970s are alive and well at Sycamore Den, a kitschy lounge that’s home to some of San Diego’s best bartenders. They can sub Seedlip non-alcoholic distilled spirits in several of the menu’s cocktails or craft something just for you.

Zero-proof beer

San Diego’s craft breweries are also dipping a tentative toe into the non-alcoholic arena, beginning with Miramar’s Athletic Brewing and its full lineup of non-alcoholic brews and sparkling waters, including Free Wave and Run Wild IPAs, Emerald Cliffs Dark, with coffee, chocolate, and notes of wood, a Belgian-style White and Marionberry Sour. They don’t have a tasting room but can be found in bars, restaurants, and bottle and retail shops throughout San Diego County. Alesmith Brewing Company now boasts two alcohol-free beers, Alesmith N/A IPA and Alesmith Speedway, a take on their flagship Speedway Stout, and Karl Strauss, San Diego’s longest-operating post-Prohibition brewing company, has released its first-ever non-alcoholic beer, Non-Alcoholic Red Trolley, available only in January in 12-ounce cans, exclusively at Karl Strauss’s five San Diego County locations, including the new San Marcos Outpost beer garden.

Dining without alcohol

Bars and breweries aren’t the only places featuring thoughtful zero-proof beverages—San Diego’s restaurants have enhanced beverage programs to include delectable non-alcoholic drinks explicitly created to pair with food. At luxurious Animae, the menu’s mocktails speak to chef Tara Monsod’s Filipino heritage with The Malarkey, made with Thai chili and tamarind syrup, pineapple, and lime, or Romeo Loves Julian, made with galangal green tea, honey, koji, cardamom, and green apple. Rather than just one featured cocktail of the month, Duck Dive, with its famously laid-back beach vibe, features five no-ABV mocktails. Sip on a Coconut Margarita with Fluère Smoked Agave, Coco Lopez, cucumber, and fresh lime, a White Macaw with Fluère Spiced Cane Dark Roast and Bitter liqueur, pineapple, demerara, and fresh lime, or the Spritz with Ritual Aperitif and Lautus Sparkling Brut, and the Raspberry Sour with Fluère Raspberry Blend, raspberry gomme, egg white, fresh lemon, and Spritz, comprised of Ritual Aperitif, Giesen Sparkling Brut, and Topo Chico mineral water.

At Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad, beverage director Andrew Cordero has created San Diego’s first spirit-free beverage pairing menu to combine perfectly with chef Eric Bost’s four-course tasting menu; each drink was developed specifically for the dish it accompanies. Fleur De Sureau was inspired by Riesling and Gewürztraminer wines and features Verjus Sémillon made from unripe Sémillon white wine grapes, quince, marigold, elderflower and myoga, a type of ginger native to Japan; Fruit De La Passion is a passion fruit milk punch with lacto fermented bell peppers from the kitchen, passionfruit, timut peppercorn from Nepal, fresh grapefruit juice and clarified milk, and Café is a zero proof riff on the Espresso Martini, made with Lyre’s coffee, Steady State cold brew, roasted kabocha squash, koji and a float of whipped cream.

Head to Collins & Coupe in North Park to level up your home bar with zero-proof spirits from Lyre’s non-alcoholic spirits and booze-free canned cocktails from San Diego’s own !MPROV, alcohol-free wines from Surely, Spiritless Kentucky 74, and Jalisco 55 bourbon and agave subs, alcohol-free bitters, and books with recipes for mocktails and lightly spirited cocktails, plus fun barware, garnishes, syrups, and glasses in every imaginable shape and size. There’s even beautiful, crystal-clear ice in pebbles, roses, cubes, spears, diamonds, spheres, and slabs to glam up your beverages. Bottlecraft’s multiple locations have rotating selections of n/a beer, wine, kombucha, and seltzers, and Clos Wine Shop has an excellent selection of wines and spritzes.

Tea & Coffee

Dry January at Communal is a cozy affair, with coffees, teas, and more transformed into handcrafted brews in the warm, inviting atmosphere of creatively designed spaces. Sip on sparkling lavender lemonade, savor an iced matcha latte, or enjoy the refreshing cold brew. Point Loma Tea, part of ARTS DISTRICT in Liberty Station since 2012, has over 100 organic, hand-picked teas of all different styles and flavors and no artificial ingredients, with every single one going through rigorous taste testing by staff before it’s allowed to be part of their collection. They offer a variety of tea experiences, including Tea Tastings and an Afternoon Tea Service. Bohemian Alchemist in Del Mar boasts San Diego’s first and only sand-brewing system for making Turkish coffee, the base of their drinks. Also available are French press, pour over, and cold brew options, along with coffee and tea blends, herbal beverages, and seasonal iced teas in an inspiring space with a low Turkish seating area under a colorful silky tent roof and handmade Art Nouveau tables. Saigon Coffee founder Tu Duong has finally opened a brick-and-mortar cafe in North Park after years as a pop-up at the Hillcrest and Poway farmers markets. Regular iced coffee comes black, traditional, and coconut vegan, but there are also a half dozen specialty brews, including Hanoi egg coffee, Tu’s double strong Saigon-style, matcha iced, and a trio of fruity iced teas. Grab it by the bottle, bean, or kit to reproduce your own Vietnamese coffee at home.