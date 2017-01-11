The 7 Stages of Living in San Diego

Stage five: The calm before the storm phase

Where you're living: All over. Normal Heights, Little Italy, South Park, something on the other side of the train tracks in Carlsbad or Leucadia...

Where you're going out: Whatever cool spot that just opened up. A smattering of breweries.

Your mantra: "Zonies go home."

Go-to activity: Outdoor activities (hiking, golf, laying on the beach doing nothing); making trips to places like Palm Springs, Mammoth, Oaxaca, and Tahoe; enjoying our beautiful weather.

If your life were a surf report, it would be 4-5+, glassy, and, dude: so much fun. You're comfortable here now. You love the city. And when you talk to friends and family from out-of-state, you keep telling them that, and this is important: you don't think you'll "ever be able to leave." This phrasing hints at something of a phenomenon in San Diego. Something all of us will go through if/when we live here long enough. You feel it when you're frustrated with the sports teams. Or when none of your friends knows what "NPR" stands for. It is feeling torn between wanting the benefits of a bigger, more fast-paced city, while at the same time, wondering how you could ever leave this paradise. For now, though, three to four years in, you're not there yet. You are as happy as a clam that has yet to be dredged from the ocean floor by Point Loma Seafoods. But like that clam, your happiness may be fleeting, because soon you will go through...