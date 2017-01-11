The 7 Coolest Jobs in San Diego

Being a city that already has a better climate than 90% of the country is already one in the victory column for everyone. When it comes to career paths, though, some people have it better than others. Like, you might have a salary with benefits, and that's "cool," but it's not the same kind of cool as being the captain of a high-speed boat or painting huge, urban murals. Which is exactly what these people with the actually coolest jobs in San Diego do.

Hilary Kearny, owner of Girl Next Door Honey

How she got the job: “I like to tell people it's the classic tale of 'girl meets bee.' I picked up a beekeeping how-to book by chance and was fascinated by the chapters that described how bees live and work. I just fell in love with bees. After I graduated from UCSC, I moved home to San Diego and was living with my dad. He happens to have a large backyard and agreed to let me start a hive there. I began doing bee removals immediately. I got my very first bee colony by posting an ad for free swarm removal on Craigslist. Word got out that I was keeping and rescuing bees and everything just snowballed from there, so I started my own beekeeping business.”