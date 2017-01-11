12 Things You Didn't Know About Balboa Park

Ah, Balboa Park. From its array of plants and flowers, to its large collection of museums (15!), to its miles and miles of walking trails, there's a lot to love. There's also a lot to know. To that end, here are 12 things you probably never knew about the expansive plot of land. A historic Beatles concert? A nudist colony? Be a know-it-all -- get learnin'.

1. Its original name was "City Park"

In 1867, Alonzo Horton (not a Dr. Seuss character) bought 800 acres of land in what is now downtown San Diego. In 1868, Horton convinced the city to dedicate 1,400 acres of public land to a city park, which officials creatively named "City Park." Thankfully, park commissioners had brains implanted and changed the name to Balboa Park for Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, the first European to see the Pacific Ocean, in 1910.