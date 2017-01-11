Carlsbad to Point Loma: San Diego's Underrated Surf Spots (and How to Find Them)

Ponto

South Carlsbad

How to get there: Ponto is part of South Carlsbad State Beach, so there's a paid parking lot north of the intersection at La Costa Ave and Carlsbad Blvd. Free street parking is available on the southbound highway lanes or in the dirt parking lots along Avenida Encinas.

Ponto is a beach break. It isn’t as clean as other surf spots in the surrounding area, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t just as good or better. It consistently has decent surf and lots of waves. Plus, more paddling means sexier arms! The beach has bathrooms and lots of parking in the area, so it’s just as good a place to spend the day as it is to surf for a few hours.