The Ultimate Wellness Guide to San Diego

Look out for: Free meditation classes

If you’re interested in learning more about the benefits of meditation but aren’t sure where to start, Pilgrimage of the Heart yoga studio in Normal Heights offers free, 30–45 minute classes in meditation four days a week. The studio also offers other reflective classes such as Yogic Breathing: Pranayama, to improve

focus, nourish energy and explore the body, mind, and breath connection through various breathing techniques, or Savasana and Sound Bath, where you’ll experience the healing vibrations of various instruments that include crystal bowls, singing, harmonium, rain drum, Indian percussion, and more during a conscious relaxation session to calm the mind and body, concluding with a peaceful savasana at regular studio pricing.