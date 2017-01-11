25 Things to Do in San Francisco for $10 or Less

3. Test your knowledge of meaningless facts and drink beer

Inner Sunset

Price: $3 to $5

Grab a seat in a booth at the Blackthorn Tavern on Monday nights, where bottles of beer are just $3 to $5 and you can win prizes (like MORE drinks) if you’re smart enough.



4. Take a sourdough bread tour

Fisherman’s Wharf

Price: $3 to $5

Turns out sourdough bread (NOT Rice-A-Roni) is San Francisco’s best treat. Learn about the history of Boudin bread and see the bakery in action with a self-guided tour ($3) or a docent-guided tour ($5) through the Boudin Bakery at Fisherman’s Wharf.



5. Play video games & drink beer

Duboce Triangle

Price: $10 or less

Brewcade has tons of classic arcade games, almost all of which you can play for a quarter or two. Plus, they offer 25 craft beers on draught that start at $6. Head there during happy hour (Monday-Friday, 4-7pm) when Anchor California Lager cans are $3 and you can take a buck off of everything else.