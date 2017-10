23 Crazy Ways El Niño Has Unleashed Its Wrath on California... So Far

El Nino storms trigger massive rockslide in Yosemite https://t.co/aGraCOA8Pb pic.twitter.com/cO9P8PnTx7 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 8, 2016 This rockslide at Yosemite National Park Oh, did you think you were going to access Yosemite National Park via the Arch Rock entrance last week? These enormous boulders that crashed onto Highway 140 and completely blocked the road for days had a different plan in mind.



Oh, did you think you were going to access Yosemite National Park via the Arch Rock entrance last week? These enormous boulders that crashed onto Highway 140 and completely blocked the road for days had a different plan in mind.

Venomous sea snake washes up on California beach: Thanks to a particularly strong El Nino, sea snakes are wash... https://t.co/ZK5G8PiEmj — Jean (@fnkey) December 23, 2015 These venomous sea snakes Yellow-bellied sea snakes, which have tiny fangs (!!!) and neurotoxic venom, are supposed to live in tropical waters, but thanks to El Niño have been spotted in Huntington Beach and Oxnard. Scientists say their small jaws mean they aren’t a danger to humans, but they’re still venomous snakes. With fangs. Enough said.



Yellow-bellied sea snakes, which have tiny fangs (!!!) and neurotoxic venom, are supposed to live in tropical waters, but thanks to El Niño have been spotted in Huntington Beach and Oxnard. Scientists say their small jaws mean they aren’t a danger to humans, but they’re still venomous snakes. With fangs. Enough said.

El Niño: Super Bowl, Mavericks brace for storms’ lashing https://t.co/IWMn5zrmSM #Sports @Bruce_Jenkins1 reports pic.twitter.com/bchBr3XaBl — Sr: Sports (@Sr_SportsViews) January 8, 2016 These 50 foot waves at Mavericks The waves were so big that they forced the annual surfing contest to be delayed and left pro surfer Garrett McNamara with a broken upper arm after a gnarly wipeout. And yes, that’s the only time we’ll use “gnarly.” In this article, anyway.

Sonoma Co. home in danger of sliding down hill due to #ElNiño rains https://t.co/1XEB8GHbMV — KTVU (@KTVU) January 6, 2016 This house that’s definitely going to fall down that hill The only thing holding the retaining wall that’s holding the house is a pickup truck. Even worse? If (sorry: WHEN) the Sonoma County hillside and house go, it’s a vertical drop onto, yup: other houses.



The waves were so big that they forced the annual surfing contest to be delayed and left pro surfer Garrett McNamara with a broken upper arm after a gnarly wipeout. And yes, that’s the only time we’ll use “gnarly.” In this article, anyway.The only thing holding the retaining wall that’s holding the house is a pickup truck. Even worse? If (sorry: WHEN) the Sonoma County hillside and house go, it’s a vertical drop onto, yup: other houses.

Resources at scene of a mobile home blown over by high winds in rural Paso pic.twitter.com/bM8z2ZCUjM — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 6, 2016 This house that was blown over This mobile home landed on its roof thanks to high winds caused by one very hungry wolf named El Niño. Mmmmmm bacon.



This mobile home landed on its roof thanks to high winds caused by one very hungry wolf named El Niño. Mmmmmm bacon.

This teacher just kept on teaching - as El Niño storms flooded his https://t.co/MXbj3iJ6to pic.twitter.com/tKaH8igOlx — Lucy Sherriff (@sherrifflucy) January 8, 2016 This teacher who didn’t cancel class even though the room was flooding Everyone knows the best part of a natural disaster is when work and school are canceled. Apparently this professor at UCSD didn’t get the memo though because he just kept rambling on about vector calculus even as storm water flooded into his classroom.



Everyone knows the best part of a natural disaster is when work and school are canceled. Apparently this professor at UCSD didn’t get the memo though because he just kept rambling on about vector calculus even as storm water flooded into his classroom.

Images of costly damage to property due to El Nino storms in 2016. Photo Credit: NBC 7 https://t.co/KPUfXMabP6 #SanDiego #News — San Diego SoCal USA (@SanDiego_SoCal) January 12, 2016 This elementary school that did It was flooded after rain caused a draining pipe to burst.

#CHP limits I-5 traffic to one lane in each direction due to massive flooding on all lanes in Sun Valley #ElNiño pic.twitter.com/cxc5UzEw9Z — Brian van der Brug (@bvdbrug) January 6, 2016 This flooding that shut down all but two lanes on the 5 As if traffic in Southern California wasn’t bad enough. Three to four feet of water meant there was only one lane going in each direction on the I-5 in Sun Valley. No reports yet on how many people filed for divorce after making it to safety.



It was flooded after rain caused a draining pipe to burst.As if traffic in Southern California wasn’t bad enough. Three to four feet of water meant there was only one lane going in each direction on the I-5 in Sun Valley. No reports yet on how many people filed for divorce after making it to safety.

storm damage in the bay area this am! this poor car in #alameda didn't have a change vs tree! #whereyoulive #abc7now pic.twitter.com/QqP6v98QV1 — Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) January 6, 2016 This car That was totaled by a tree.

Sometimes bad things happen. And you just have to go crazy about them when they do https://t.co/Ku2ybnJOuO pic.twitter.com/EFR3ACYuDc — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) January 8, 2016 And this car that got stuck in a parking lot OK, actually the driver’s reaction makes this one totally worth it.

Destroyed by a mudslide is seen after El Nino-strengtened #storm brought rain to Pasadena, #California pic.twitter.com/WNS53Maqmq — Hans Solo (@thandojo) January 8, 2016 This mudslide That broke a retaining wall and destroyed property in Pasadena.



That was totaled by a tree.OK, actually the driver’s reaction makes this one totally worth it.That broke a retaining wall and destroyed property in Pasadena.

El Niño-strengthened storm brings rain, floods to #California.Gustnado damage also reported: https://t.co/g2EImka0vb pic.twitter.com/ei2liHpljL — Weather Network US (@TheWeatherNetUS) January 6, 2016 This flash flood That happened at the same time as a gustnado in SoCal making one wonder if sharknados could ever be a real thing.



That happened at the same time as a gustnado in SoCal making one wonder if sharknados could ever be a real thing.

El Niño brings down a tree on N. Beverly Glen narrowly missing a driver on his 46th birthday. @AngieNBCLA pic.twitter.com/8exBhi4OwE — Eduardo Rodriguez (@EduardoElTiempo) January 7, 2016 This tree That almost killed a man on his birthday.



That almost killed a man on his birthday.

Tree crashes down in Santa Cruz mountains, halting traffic this afternoon. #CAwx https://t.co/YdCEXcFvEI pic.twitter.com/zVEIGJGvvR — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 6, 2016 This tree That blocked traffic in Santa Cruz for hours.



That blocked traffic in Santa Cruz for hours.

3) Crews work to clear large tree that fell in SF on Mission: https://t.co/IHQJrqRsT7 #7things #abc7getup pic.twitter.com/PdwVnh6Q43 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsBayArea) January 6, 2016 This tree That fell in San Francisco’s Mission district.



That fell in San Francisco’s Mission district.

Poor Porsche! Huge tree fell on one in Pac Heights #SF. Damage not terrible but will need to visit a body shop @KTVU pic.twitter.com/2qNtpuVbaF — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) January 6, 2016 Annnnd this tree That fell on a Porsche in San Francisco.



That fell on a Porsche in San Francisco.