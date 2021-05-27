San Francisco Is the Place and the Space Where I Can Be Me

I moved to San Francisco when I was 19 - I took a Greyhound bus here with $60 in my purse. I’m 31 now, and I was a teenager in the Tenderloin. I had really struggled with social acceptance, and I’d heard that San Francisco was the place, and the space, for me to be me.

So much of my journey is really tied to my experience of being a Black, trans teenager in the city. I ended up doing survival sex work because no one would hire me, like so many other trans people. The Tenderloin has the densest transgender population of any neighborhood in the United States - there are more transgender people living in this six-block area of San Francisco than anywhere else. For so many of us, sex work was the only option. That’s how I got my start, and in some ways, it’s what allowed me to find community, and be empowered in sisterhood. As we were all struggling, we all had camaraderie with each other that I still cherish to this day.

San Francisco made me the woman that I am! It’s a complicated love story, like any love story. It’s like Bridgerton! I still believe the city by the Bay is one of the most magical places in the world. I have been so fortunate in my work to be able to travel the world, but there’s no place like home.

We’ve had an insane year in San Francisco. So many of our social issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic. We were one of the first major cities in the USA to shelter in place, but in the back of our minds we’re wondering, what about our homeless folks? What about our folks who don’t have any financial means to fall back on, who can’t wait in line at the grocery store for 10 hours and hunker down? Those issues still exist. But I also think we’re on the precipice of a renaissance in San Francisco.