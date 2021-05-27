San Francisco Is the Place and the Space Where I Can Be Me
The co-founder of SF’s Transgender District shares some local faves.
I moved to San Francisco when I was 19 - I took a Greyhound bus here with $60 in my purse. I’m 31 now, and I was a teenager in the Tenderloin. I had really struggled with social acceptance, and I’d heard that San Francisco was the place, and the space, for me to be me.
So much of my journey is really tied to my experience of being a Black, trans teenager in the city. I ended up doing survival sex work because no one would hire me, like so many other trans people. The Tenderloin has the densest transgender population of any neighborhood in the United States - there are more transgender people living in this six-block area of San Francisco than anywhere else. For so many of us, sex work was the only option. That’s how I got my start, and in some ways, it’s what allowed me to find community, and be empowered in sisterhood. As we were all struggling, we all had camaraderie with each other that I still cherish to this day.
San Francisco made me the woman that I am! It’s a complicated love story, like any love story. It’s like Bridgerton! I still believe the city by the Bay is one of the most magical places in the world. I have been so fortunate in my work to be able to travel the world, but there’s no place like home.
We’ve had an insane year in San Francisco. So many of our social issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic. We were one of the first major cities in the USA to shelter in place, but in the back of our minds we’re wondering, what about our homeless folks? What about our folks who don’t have any financial means to fall back on, who can’t wait in line at the grocery store for 10 hours and hunker down? Those issues still exist. But I also think we’re on the precipice of a renaissance in San Francisco.
There’s a spirit of resistance and resilience among the people here - we don’t back down. If something is wrong and inequitable, we speak up. There are over 100 pieces of anti-trans legislation in different states across the country; we stormed the steps of City Hall. This year, we’ve been able to work within the larger ecosystem of Black leaders across San Francisco. We’ve gotten Mayor London Breed to remove $120 million from the police budget and reinvest in social justice efforts to work towards healing our community.
Progress isn’t linear. There is still so much that is wrong here - we have more homelessness than we’ve ever had before. Our Asian and Pacific Islander elders are getting attacked in broad daylight. But at the same time, there’s so much that makes the city so right.
I’m fascinated in the ways history repeats itself. The Compton’s Cafeteria Riot in 1966 was the first documented uprising of trans and queer folks in the United States and it happened here on Larkin and Taylor. Just across the bridge, the Black Panthers were founded in West Oakland. Harvey Milk emerged from the Castro. And San Francisco boasts the world’s first Transgender District. There’a always been a thread in San Francisco of celebrating free thinking, and I think the people who are most attracted to it, who find an identity and a home here, have a subconscious desire of wanting to see the world be a better place. That manifests here.
One of the ways to support the queer community during Pride or anytime is by supporting various local businesses. These places are either queer- or Black-owned, or are in the heart of our Transgender District.
Dottie’s True Blue Cafe
Dottie’s is in the Transgender District, and is honestly one of my favorite spots to go. I live a block away, and they always have soft jazz music playing at brunch. The raspberry-filled gluten free pancakes are everything. I just love the vibe! It’s nestled on a corner on 6th Street. I think a lot of people who don’t know San Francisco might be intimidated by the Tenderloin and 6th Street, and you see a lot in five minutes, honey! But that’s what makes it special. It takes some pretension away.
Pentacle Coffee
This spot is also on 6th Street, and is owned by a queer man. We’ve partnered with him for events in the trans community, including an art exhibition called “Plurals” that featured all trans and nonbinary artists and curators. And, of course, I love their coffee! The whole staff is always really sweet.
Yvonne’s Southern Sweets
Yvonne is a Black woman from the Bayview neighborhood, and her shortbread cookies… oh my gosh, they are just to die for. She’s so sweet; everytime, she gives me extra cookies. I recently learned that I’m diabetic, so I have to choose when I actually indulge. But her desserts are worth the elevated blood sugar!
La Cocina Marketplace
This is a marketplace full of different vendors in the Tenderloin that’s really prioritizing mom-and-pop-type businesses and building entrepreneurship. We’re working with them to bring in a small coffee shop that’s being started by all trans people. They’ve been so supportive of our work, and of Black, brown, and trans entrepreneurs.
Diarrablu
I’m someone who loves to shop. And there’s this atelier inside of Bloomingdale’s that was started by a Senegalese woman, Diarra Bousso, who was a mathematician. She employs over 20 African women, and her clothing is absolutely beautiful — her dresses and pantsuits and caftans are so uniquely made, and the story behind them makes them even more special.
Glama-Rama! Salon
I’m a sassy blonde, and I feel like I’m just as known for my hair as for my work. Glama-Rama is owned by a trans man and a queer woman, and the team is amazing. The Transgender District just launched a partnership with them - in 2022, we are going to be providing scholarships to trans people wanting to do cosmetology, and they’ll be able to apprentice at Glama-Rama.