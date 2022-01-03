2022 Openings We’re Looking Forward to in the Bay Area and Wine Country

Photo by Emma K. Morris, courtesy of Little Saint

Hello friends. Here we are—it’s 2022. And wouldn’t you know it, we’re still in a pandemic! Things continue to be… weird, but for better or worse, we’re slowly but surely adjusting to this up-and-down, open-and-closed version of normal. What’s this year going to bring? Who knows! It’s challenging enough to predict what tomorrow might throw at us. But one thing that’s held true through this cluster of an era is the fortitude, creativity, and absolute brilliance of the hospitality community. Despite the challenges, restaurants keep opening, destinations continue to be added to our must-visit list, and we, in spite of the chaos, find ourselves excited for what’s coming in 2022. At least some of it. We’ve pulled together 17 openings that we’re majorly anticipating from all around the Bay Area and Wine Country, opening this winter and spring. And remember, with brand-new restaurants as well as old favorites, please stay up on the latest vaccine and mask requirements, treat all service workers with the utmost respect, and tip well and often.

Photo by Botania/Starr Gazers, courtesy of Good Good Culture Club

San Francisco Good Good Culture Club Mission District

Opening Date: January 11, 2022

Liholiho Yacht Club, in addition to being one of the best restaurants in San Francisco, is a leader when it comes to transforming the way the restaurant industry works, and attempting to make it more equitable, livable, and healthy. A major component of this involves making a point to foster new talent and allow a rising class of chefs to take the spotlight. That’s the ethos behind Good Good Culture Club, a new project from Liholiho chefs Aimee Arcilla, Kevin Keovanpheng, and Brett Shaw that will be taking over Liholiho’s pandemic-era home on 18th Street, complete with one of the more magical, tropical-vacation-esque rooftops in town. Good Good shares a similar vibe to Liholiho but with an emphasis on Filipino and Laotian flavors, some of which you may have sampled versions of in recent months (the Good Good stuffed chicken wing, for example, which haunts our dreams). The menu, centered around California produce and showcasing ample wood-fired cooking, promises to be lively, fun, and flavor-packed, with dishes ranging from a local halibut sashimi with tomatillo ponzu to llano seco bone-in pork belly with chili misoyaki, alongside a creative bar program. Key Klub Nob Hill

Opening Date: January 11

Wine-lovers in the know have been quietly flocking to Bodega in North Beach, a low-key destination with a stellar natural wine selection, beer on tap, and delicious small plates in a sleek, playful atmosphere. Now, partners Lalo Luevano and Paria Sedigh, along with Sean Halpin of Cellarmaker Brewing, are bringing the magic to Nob Hill with Key Klub, a wine and beer bar with an emphasis on good drinks, good tunes, and good times. Named after the original bar that opened in this same space in the 1950s, Key Klub centers around a long, copper-topped bar where you’ll find an ample selection of natural wines by the glass and bottle (including some hard-to-find bottles that Luevano and Sedigh have been collecting for years) and local, fresh beers on tap, curated by Halpin. Food options will include shareable, seasonal small plates, comforting mains including steak au poivre and Bodega’s cult favorite patty melt, and French toast with duck liver mousse. Luevano is particularly excited about their french fries, and envisions “mountains of fries on every table.” While the bar promises to become a party, thanks in part to a stand-out sound system, more intimate seating can be found in the upstairs mezzanine and, eventually, a private tasting room that will double as a bottle shop. Drink up while you can—the building is set to be demolished in four years, so this truly is a last hurrah for a storied space. Soon and Soon Souvenir Shop Chinatown

Opening Date: January 12

After soft opening in December, Soon and Soon, the newest project from the Mister Jiu’s team, is celebrating the grand opening of their pocket-sized, counter-service Grant Street shop located at the restaurant's entrance. The stars here are treats from pastry savant Melissa Chou, who gained a serious following through her Grand Opening pop-up. Of course, one can’t have pastries without coffee—pair yours with Hong Kong-style beverages (with coffee sourced from Equator), or up the ante with natural wine, beer, and bottled cocktails to-go. The souvenir shop component is not to be overlooked, either—find glow-in-the-dark hoodies, water bottles, tote bags, bucket hats, and more, designed by Anna Lee and chef Brandon Jew.

KAIYŌ Rooftop SOMA

Opening Date: January

San Francisco, a city of impossibly beautiful views, has something of a dearth of destination-worthy rooftops. That makes the opening of the KAIYŌ Rooftop, coming to the top of the Hyatt Place Hotel in SOMA, all the more exciting. It’s all the better that this will be another showcase for chef Alex Reccio’s distinctive blend of Peruvian Nikkei cuisine, with a menu that runs the gamut from sushi to ceviche, gyoza to empanadas, and a stellar drinks selection centered around sake, pisco, and Japanese whisky. The real star here, of course, is the view—you can scope downtown San Francisco, the Bay Bridge, and Treasure Island while sipping your Suntory highball. It’s also open late night, and half a block away from Oracle Park, making it a necessary pre- or post-Giants game destination. Hotline Parkside

Opening Date: February

Beloved Inner Sunset Korean superette Queens made waves when they opened their sweet little shop for dine-in fare this year. 2022 brings even more to look forward to with Hotline, their to-go operation centered around comforting junghwa, or Korean-Chinese hybrid fare. Expect an old school, steam table-style operation, with dishes including japchae, deep fried sweet and sour pork, mapo tofu, and dumplings, plus jajangmyeon over rice. Natural wine, beer, and soju will also be on offer. There will be limited indoor seating available, with food packaged for easy takeout—perfect for an Ocean Beach picnic (or, on rainy days, for a cozy meal in front of the fire at The Riptide).

Photo courtesy of 1 Hotel

1 Hotel Embarcadero

Opening Date: Spring

A brand-new hotel is coming to the Embarcadero this spring courtesy of eco-conscious 1 Hotels. In addition to a waterfront location and city views, 1 Hotel San Francisco boasts 200 guestrooms, 14 suites, a wellness spa, a fitness center, and a farm-to-table restaurant, along with 1 Hotel’s signature, sustainable style showcasing reclaimed and natural materials. Bonus: it’s pet-friendly!

Photo courtesy of Ibéxico

East Bay Ibéxico Oakland

Opening Date: January 7

Mad Oak Bar ‘N’ Yard has quietly become a destination for some of the best pop-ups in the Bay. One we’re particularly excited about: Ibéxico, courtesy of chef Sergio Emilio Monleón, owner of lauded Berkeley tapas bar La Marcha. The concept is inspired by Monleón’s Spanish-Mexican heritage, and will feature the flavors of both cuisines in surprising and delicious combinations, including tacos loaded with smoked paprika-rich pulpo Gallega, croquetas filled with birria, and quesadillas made with morcilla, Spanish blood sausage. Monleón is planning a six-month residency for Ibéxico, so try it while you can. Kowbird West Oakland

Opening Date: January

Matt Horn changed the barbecue game in the Bay with the opening of Horn Barbecue in 2020. Now, he’s bringing his magic touch to fried chicken with Kowbird, which he plans to open this winter just down the street from his barbecue spot in West Oakland. The counter-service restaurant will be a meticulously crafted homage to fried chicken, with a variety of brines, sauces, and preparations available, from sandwiches to wings and boxes with chicken iterations, including classic buttermilk, spicy, and sweet. Southern-inspired sides, desserts, and beverages, with ample inspiration from Horn’s childhood favorites, will also be on offer. Babette Berkeley

Opening Date: February/March

Husband-and-wife team Joan Ellis and Patrick Hooker gained a following for their on-point, seasonal fare at Babette at the Berkeley Art Museum. Now, the team is moving on up to a larger space on San Pablo Avenue, formerly the home of Lanesplitter’s Pizza. With more space comes more room to showcase their culinary chops, including pastries with morning coffee and for dessert in the evening (both Ellis and Hooker have pastry chef backgrounds), seasonal salads, and most excitingly, pizzas. Menus will change monthly, and in addition to classic pies, look for custom creations from the duo, like a slow-cooked pork shoulder with white bean gremolata pizza. Some favorites from their BAM location will hold a permanent place, including their riff on a classic Caesar salad, and their to-die-for Sicilian lemon almond pistachio cake.

Photo courtesy of Occitania

Occitania Oakland

Opening Date: Spring

Paul Canales has long had a culinary hold on Uptown Oakland thanks to Duende, his impeccable homage to Spanish cuisine. So we’re very excited to see his take on the South of France; specifically, the Occitanie linguistic region, which includes Italy’s mountainous north and Spanish Catalonia. Similar to Duende, the menu promises to blend traditional fare with fresh, local produce and meats, plus standout wine and cocktails to boot.

Fieldwork Taproom & Beer Garden San Leandro

Opening Date: Spring

Berkeley’s Fieldwork Brewing Company, one of the best breweries in the Bay Area, is opening their largest outdoor beer garden and indoor tap room yet in San Leandro. Housed in a former Firestone Auto Service Center from the 1960s, the massive, 7,800-square-foot space will include lounge seating, fire pits, a kids area, indoor and outdoor picnic table seating, a 75-year-old olive tree, and, oh yeah, a whole lot of beer. Expect a rotating selection of 32 beers on tap, which will pair nicely with a selection of ten different Neapolitan-style pizzas.

South Bay Tasting House Los Gatos

Opening Date: January

Few combinations bring us quite as much joy as wine and cheese. Except for maybe wine and chocolate. Okay, wine and whatever, really and we’re set. So you can bet that Tasting House is going to be a proper destination for us when it opens this month. Housed in a cozy bistro setting in Los Gatos, Tasting House is all about bespoke wine pairings—with cheese, chocolate, and other dishes—meticulously crafted by Ryan Fillhardt, the restaurant’s chef and sommelier (and a Los Gatos native). The wine list features 400-plus domestic and international wines, and a team of sommeliers to help make your experience as informative (and delicious) as possible. Should you feel the need to take some treats home, find 125 cheese, artisanal chocolates, and more at their cheese shop next door.

Manresa Bread Palo Alto

Opening Date: February

Manresa Bread, one of the best bakeries on the planet, let alone the South Bay, is expanding to Palo Alto’s Town & Country Shopping Center, and they’re bringing their naturally fermented sourdough with them. Also on offer: next-level pastries (hi, kouign amann!), brand new bake-at-home mixes for waffles, cookies, and more, and a cafe menu with delights including tartines, quiche, a breakfast sandwich, and coffee.

Photo by Emma K. Morris, courtesy of Little Saint

Sonoma Little Saint Healdsburg

Opening Date: February

This highly anticipated Wine Country destination has been held up by supply chain issues, but delays haven’t dampened our excitement. Taking over the expansive, light-filled space that formerly housed SHED, Little Saint is a project from a local Healdsburg family who have partnered with Kyle and Katina Connaughton, the husband-and-wife team behind SingleThread, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant (and inn) across the square. The Connaughtons are creating a completely plant-based food and drink program, sourcing goods from SingleThread Farm and nearby Little Saint Farm. Similar to SHED, Little Saint will boast a cafe, wine shop and full service restaurant; eventually, the space will play host to live music, film screenings, and other community events. Maison Healdsburg Healdsburg

Opening Date: February/ March

Speaking of SingleThread, three alums from the restaurant's opening team are creating a wine-centric destination in downtown Healdsburg which, per co-owner Evan Hufford, is meant to translate the Michelin-starred experience to an accessible, neighborhood bar. Hufford, a sommelier who was SingleThread’s opening wine director, along with his wife Jade (SingleThread’s service director) and partner Ryan Knowles (also a sommelier) are putting together an impressive wine list dominated by selections from Burgundy, Champagne, and coastal California, along with an equally thoughtful collection of craft beer and sake. They’re also eager to offer ample educational opportunities, hosting tastings and classes themselves and inviting other winemakers and industry professionals in, with offerings tailored to different levels of expertise. As a bonus, Maison Healdsburg is considering later hours than are normally found in town to cater to the food and beverage industry.

The Madrona Healdsburg

Opening Date: Spring

Should you need a place to stay after exploring all that Healdsburg has to offer, you’ll find a new option this spring in the form of The Madrona, a 24-room boutique hotel on eight acres. The hotel was built as a private residence in 1881 and has been reimagined by interior designer Jay Jeffers, and now includes an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and a restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Jesse Mallgren (who will be sourcing ingredients from the property’s garden).

