The Best Places to Dance in San Francisco

Audio is all about, well, the audio, claiming to have the best sound in SF “designed by sound fanatics for sound fanatics” with “the world’s first Funktion One 3D surround system, flagship Funktion One speakers.” A 3D lighting system creates a state-of-the-art immersive experience that makes it a favorite mid-sized venue for local and international DJs. The dance floor gets packed with passionate fans who flock here for techno, deep house, and EDM acts. This spot is for people who are there to hear the music and dance, not a casual night out. If you’re looking for the latter, head to Bergerac, the downstairs cocktail bar with more of a mix and mingle bohemian vibe.