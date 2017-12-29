The Absolute Best Parties in SF This New Year's Eve

It’s about time we said “so long” to 2017, and SF is pulling out all the stops with some big events on the 31st. Whether you want to lounge at a sexy rooftop bar, spend the evening in a fairytale, go on an erotic quest in a famous mansion, grab your glow sticks and hit the dance floor, or just kick it at one of SF’s best bars for NYE surrounded by good people and good drinks, there’s a thing to do with your name on it. Here are the best parties happening on New Year's Eve in San Francisco.
Ring in the new year NOLA-style
Alba Ray’s
If you can’t make it to New Orleans to send off 2017, Alba Ray’s is the next best thing. There will be classic Cajun eats (boudin balls, hush puppies, raw and charbroiled oysters, a cochon meat carving station, and more), strong (and flowing) drinks like Sazeracs, Hurricanes (as well as beer and wine), and live music from the North Beach Brass Band. Let the good times roll.
Cost: $125, all-inclusive
Hang out at SF's sexiest rooftop bar and lounge
Charmaine’s
Charmaine’s is not only the hottest rooftop bar in SF, it’s probably the hottest bar in SF, period, and one of the best places to drink for New Year’s Eve. The Proper Hotel bar and lounge will be celebrating New Year’s Eve with DJ JOill, a premium open bar, hearty hors d’oeuvres, and a champagne toast at midnight.
Cost: $250 to $375
Elevate your New Year's Eve quite literally (with a special code!)
Cityscape Lounge, Hilton Union Square
Thrillist readers are the only ones who can still get tickets to this party in the sky on the 46th floor of the Hilton. The sexy lounge has amazing 360-degree views of San Francisco, which means you’ll definitely be able to see the fireworks at midnight. Plus, there will be a DJ spinning dance tunes from the '90s and beyond, and sparkling wine at midnight to ring in 2018. This party is sold out, but the kind folks at The Hilton Union Square made 20 tickets available just for Thrillist readers. Enter promo code Thrillist18 to unlock yours.
Cost: $75
Celebrate the night “saloon style”
Comstock Saloon
Comstock is hosting a “saloon style” party with live jazz from 8pm to 10pm, burlesque dancers starting at 11pm, oyster and caviar specials, food from the kitchen until midnight, and some of SF’s very best cocktails.
Cost: Admission is free
Take part in “A Gatsby Affair”
The Dorian
The Dorian is going back to the 1920s to usher in 2018. Put on your finest flapper dresses and three-piece suits and enjoy a five-hour premium open bar just like Jay Gatsby would offer at his house. The DJ will be spinning music that’s decidedly not of the Jazz Age with a mix of Top 40, hip-hop, house, and mash-ups. If you’re feeling like a high roller, there are VIP tables with bottle service and Champagne.
Cost: $79 to $834
Find out if you’re hot enough for T-Pain to “Buy U a Drank”
Fort Mason Festival Pavilion
T-Pain is headlining this year’s Eye Heart SF NYE party where there’s also an open bar, Champagne lounge, vodka sparkle bar, giant ball-pit playground, local DJs, and a silent disco set.
Cost: $150 to $700
Enjoy a Peruvian feast (and great views of the fireworks)
La Mar
If you want a festive environment, but also a tasty meal, La Mar is the place to be. There are three seatings, but the one you want is the final seating between 8:45pm and 9:30pm. That way you can enjoy a four-course menu and be there at midnight to watch the fireworks. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling 415-397-8880.
Cost: First two seatings are $95 for three courses and include a signature pisco cocktail. Final seating is $139 for four courses and includes a signature pisco cocktail and midnight sparkling wine toast.
Eat a feast from Pinoy Heritage at one of SF's best bars
Pacific Cocktail Haven
PCH is teaming up with Pinoy Heritage to put together a Filipino feast paired with fancy bubbles and delicious cocktails. There will by oyster shooters, lobster dumplings, foie gras torchon, rib eye steak, and six other courses.
Cost: $110, includes food, Champagne toast at midnight, and one cocktail
Imagine (and then live in) a fairytale-themed NYE
Palace of Fine Arts
Turn this New Year’s into a real adventure at the Palace of Fine Arts. Explore 11 fairytale-themed worlds with over 25 cirque performers, costumed actors, fairy ballet dancers, wizard magicians, fire-breathing dragons, and breathtaking visuals. There will also be premium open bars, a wine tasting room, live jazz club, and DJs. Wear your best fairytale-inspired costume... or your most stylish black tie optional.
Cost: $125 to $999
Attend an International Ball filled with so much music & dancing
Palace Hotel
This party at the Palace has four separate rooms with DJs spinning Euro/Top 40/house, salsa/merengue/pop latino, hip-hop/'80s/'90s, and Persian/international music. There’s also four-and-a-half hours of open bar and balloon drops in every room. If you want to start the New Year on the dance floor, this is definitely the place to be.
Cost: $175 to $575
Start the new year with psychedelic instrumental ocean music
Park Chalet
If you’re looking for a NYE that will likely be locals-only, head to Park Chalet by Ocean Beach. The last seating for dinner is at 8pm and at 9pm, The Mermen, a surf/rock/ambient/psychobilly band, will do... well, whatever it is a surf/rock/ambient/psychobilly band does -- which one assumes is rock the hell out.
Cost: $40 for the show, includes a glass of sparkling wine
Experience a murder mystery/escape room/erotic theater celebration
The Payne Mansion Hotel
If you’re looking for a unique NYE party, look no further than the Black Key Event at the historic Payne Mansion Hotel. Go on a quest to solve a mystery, become a part of the immersive theatrical entertainment, dance to live DJ sets, and enjoy an all-night open bar. Upscale attire, masks, and a comfort with performers’ partial nudity and seductive content required.
Cost: $165 to $2,120
Go to an upscale dance party at a fancy wine bar
Press Club
Put on your fanciest clothes and your dancing shoes for this party at the swanky (and enormous) wine bar and lounge at the foot of the Four Seasons Hotel. DJ C Bass will be spinning, guests will get a glass of sparkling rosé the door, and a limited food menu will be available until 11:30pm in the downstairs lounge.
Cost: $75, includes a glass of sparkling rosé and one drink from the NYE menu
Head to the Mother of All New Year's parties
Regency Ballroom
The Mother of All New Year’s (MOANY) party will have some of the best DJs from SF and Las Vegas, three spaces with dance floors, casino tables, and more. A VIP ticket gets you an open bar, and there are also bottle service tables available for a price.
Cost: $60 to $1,725
Party all weekend long (seriously)
The San Francisco Armory
Forget partying just on New Year’s Eve. The people behind PopNYE think you start the party on Friday and keep it going all weekend long. The three-night “rad rave adventure” features DJs like Audien, Andrew Bayer, Gorgon City, and tons more. Splurge for VIP and you’ll get your own area to chill in, a full VIP bar (first drinks on them), hors d’oeuvres, and access to viewing platforms on the main floor (individual tickets are available if three days feels like... a lot).
Cost: $45 to $285
Get festive at SF's coolest new neighborhood bar
The Snug
The Snug is throwing a swanky New Year’s Eve party to celebrate having its door open and the end of 2017. Tickets include two drinks, sparkling wine at midnight, and passed appetizers from 8pm to 10pm.
Cost: $75
Dress your best for a Black and White Affair
The Starlight Room
Ring in the New Year 21 floors in the sky at The Starlight Room. The masquerade party has a black and white theme and will offer a live band from 8pm to 10pm, a DJ until 2am, an open bar, a midnight toast, and, of course, plenty of surprises. This is the Starlight Room after all. Oh, and go hungry because there will be a caviar station, oyster station, steak frites bar, deluxe dessert cart, and much more.
Cost: $225 to $2,750
Spend the last hours of 2017 in a Wonderland
Westin St. Francis
The Westin St. Francis says this is its “most spectacular, interactive, and Instagrammable” NYE party yet. The black-tie party will have seven different spaces to hang out, five “magical themed” rooms of music and entertainment, 10 DJs, two live bands, stilt walkers, dancers, photo booths, and more.
Cost: $130 to $950
