The Best SF Leagues to Join, Even if You Hate Sports

Quidditch

Bay Area Quidditch

Meets: Various days and locations

It may be a made-up game from Harry Potter, but it’s very real for the many, many players of the many, many clubs around the Bay Area. You don’t get to actually fly, but you do get to run around with a broomstick between your legs and try to throw a ball (called a quaffle) through three hoops, while other players try to hit those balls (and you) with other balls, while another player called a Seeker looks for the snitch... Uh, well, if you haven’t read the books it’s a bit complicated. There are a bunch of teams that play regularly in Silicon Valley and compete in tournaments. Check out the Silicon Valley Skyfighters, Silicon Valley Skrewts, or the Palo Alto Mission Blues -- we bet at least one of those teams has a technologist who’s looking into that whole flying thing.