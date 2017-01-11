These People Have the Coolest Jobs in SF

This means you’ll often find Phil and his team hanging on the underside of the bridge hard at work, but Phil doesn’t mind the heights or the climate.

“The Golden Gate Bridge has its own microclimate,” he added. “It can be 90 degrees in Marin, but it might be 50 degrees at the bridge and socked in fog. And the fog coming up off of the ocean has a high salt content, which can make the bridge rot. They’ve done studies and the Golden Gate Bridge is in one of the second worst environments in the world for a structural steel bridge. The other one is in China.”

There’s nothing quite like the view Phil gets when the fog lifts; the Blue Angels fly right above his head during Fleet Week, and he has also spotted a huge pod of grey whales. “The marine and wildlife under and around the bridge is plentiful. We’ve got red tail hawks, raptor birds, herds of deer, bobcats,” he said. “It’s really cool to watch the birds of prey soar around the toll plaza and dive down and get a poor little mouse or snake. We’re really fortunate to have such a robust and protected environment on both ends of the bridge.”