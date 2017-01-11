Everything You Need to Know About Emojicon

The purpose of the convention is to celebrate 😝 “face with stuck-out tongue and tightly-closed eyes,” 💩“pile of poo,” 💋“kiss mark,” and all of your other favorite emojis while also raising awareness about the Unicode Consortium, the group that oversees emoji approvals and implementation, and the submission process. Still, even if you don’t have a great idea for a new emoji (white wine and vomiting face, anyone?), you can still go to the convention just to 🍕, 🙋, 🎥 , and 🙌.

There will be lots of panels and workshops with topics like “Emoji & the Gender Debate,” “The Big Mistakes Brands Make with Emojis,” and “Do You Have Emoji Intelligence?” You can also expect notable speakers, including the founder of Emojipedia, members of the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee, and emoji designers. There will also be emoji art galleries, an emoji hackathon, an emoji film festival, and an opening night party where the only food being served will be foods that are also emojis... including from Taco Bell’s emoji taco truck. Of course.