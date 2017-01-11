The Essential Apps for Living in San Francisco

Eating and drinking

Sprig

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Delivers “clean” ready-to-eat meals to your door in around 20 minutes

If you want a healthy meal that uses local, organic, and sustainable ingredients (and you live in San Francisco, so... you probably do), Sprig is a good choice. Dishes are usually around $11 to $15.



Roaming Hunger

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Shows an interactive map of all of SF’s food trucks

When you know you want to chow down on food from a truck, but you’re not sure where the closest or best one is, this app will give you a list of which trucks are where in SF, their hours, and a little description of what to expect.



Minibar

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Delivers beer and liquor to your door in under an hour

Sometimes (hi, most times), you want to drink, but you don’t really want to leave the house. This is when Minibar comes in handy. They’ll deliver beer, wine, booze, and mixers to your door in under an hour. They don’t even have a service charge -- all you have to do is be home and tip your delivery person (via the app).



SpoonRocket

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Delivers a hot meal within 15 minutes to your curb

Unlike Spring, this app makes you actually go outside to pick up your meal (yes, that means pants), but SpoonRocket’s dishes are usually around $8 to $10 and relatively healthy.



Munchery

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Order mains, sides, and desserts that are delivered either ready-to-heat or ready-to-cook

Munchery has a much more diverse menu than Sprig and SpoonRocket, can be ordered ahead of time, and -- mega bonus -- you don’t even need to be home to receive you order. Choose from meals that just need to be heated up, or “cooking kits” that include dinners you can make in 15 minutes.



Eat24

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Get takeout or delivery from a huge selection of restaurants

If you’re ordering any of the traditional types of takeout, then Eat24 is a great app. Because seriously, who wants to talk to someone on the phone these days?



Caviar

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Delivers food from local restaurants

Sometimes you want food from restaurant that don’t offer delivery service. In those instances, you use Caviar (or Postmates -- see below). It usually takes at least an hour and costs a bit more, but that’s the price you pay for getting the $19 Spruce burger delivered to your front door.