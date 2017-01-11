All the Highlights of the SFMOMA Reopening This Weekend

SFMOMA will also open with an expanded center for photography, a textile mural by Dutch designer Claudy Jongstra, new galleries dedicated to the art and artists of California, as well as an exhibit dedicated to the history of graphic design. A media arts exhibit will include a surveillance-based installation that has been conceived and adapted for each of SFMOMA's sites using evolving technologies from 1993 to 2016.



The new wing also offers a bunch of gallery-adjacent terraces where you can contemplate a city view. Head to the third-floor Sculpture Terrace to see the largest public living wall in the United States, which has more than 19,000 plants, including 21 native species.



SFMOMA has also been influenced by its techie neighbors: the museum's new app includes "immersive" phone-in-pocket audio commentary through the galleries, with perspectives from composers, comedians, artists, and playwrights. The app also offers a series of audio walks, beginning inside the building and moving out into SoMa.



The audio walk also includes snacking options: SFMOMA has three new restaurants, one of which is helmed by the three-times-Michelin-starred Chef Corey Lee. Sightglass coffee and pastries will also be available on site.



SFMOMA distributed more than 5,000 free tickets for its opening day festivities and while these are unsurprisingly sold out already, the spaces is going to be crowded for a while, as the city reacquaints itself with the museum’s collections. Plus, good news for post-opening day visitors: SFMOMA will also allow free public access to nearly 45,000sqft of its ground-floor galleries, as well as free admission for all visitors 18 and younger.



Neighboring institutions will also are offer free admission on May 14th, with performances and activities throughout the day. SFMOMA tickets are available to purchase online for May 15 and onward at sfmoma.org.