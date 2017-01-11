Everything You Need to Know About Navigating Oakland's First Fridays

Each month, Oakland First Fridays takes over five blocks of Telegraph Ave, transforming them into a pedestrian-only melange of live music, vendors, food trucks, and some seriously good people watching -- it’s an experience well worth checking out whether you consider yourself especially "artsy" or not. Oakland Art Murmur, which started this whole shebang, hosts the First Friday Art Walk, encouraging galleries to stay open late for your (possibly boozy) cultural consumption. So get off the Xbox, and get on the streets -- we’ve got the step-by-step guide for how to do it with style.



Transport the smart way

Parking around here is a beast. Be smart and take BART to the 19th St Station. Feeling lazy? Don’t worry, it’s a brief walk to the action -- and we’ve planned, ahem, stops for refreshment along the way. If for some inexplicable reason you just love to hunt for parking, avoid non-city lots -- you don’t want to give your dough to some dude at a rogue lot, only to realize later that your car is blocked in until all the other suckers come back, too (not that we’re talking from experience or anything).

