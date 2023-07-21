The Best Things to Eat and Drink at This Year’s Outside Lands

When the temps drop, head to this popular Vietnamese restaurant’s booth for Pho Ga chicken soup, bo kho spicy beef stew, and spicy wontons.

This crispy pork lumpia and stir-fried veggie glass noodles from this Filipino hot spot in North Oakland were some of our favorite bites last year, and we know that will be the case again this year.

We’re super stoked for pitmaster Matt Horn’s Outside Lands debut and crossing our fingers that the line won’t be as long as it sometimes is at his Oakland eatery. But even so, it’ll be worth the wait for brisket chopped cheeses, burnt ends sandwiches, and messy fries.

It’s hard to believe that this is Kaiyō’s first year at Outside Lands because the crispy karaage chicken sandwiches seem like ideal festival food. The restaurant (Cow Hollow and Mission Bay) will also be serving sushi rolls and Peruvian Anticucho Skewers. But you’ll need VIP tickets if you want to enjoy it.

This California-inspired Palestinian restaurant, which opened in 2021 after making a move from pop-up to brick-and-mortar, is making its first-ever Outside Lands appearance with falafel nachos, tabbouleh ceviche, and hawashi stuffed pitas.

Moon

Be among the first to try the food from this yet-to-open casual restaurant from the folks behind Michelin-starred Sorrel. Moon is all about Coastal California/Asian-inspired food cooked over an open flame and has harissa-spiced lamb skewers, ginger beef skewers, and smashed chili cucumbers on the menu.