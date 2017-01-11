Free Things to Do on Valentine's Day in San Francisco

Climb up to Coit Tower

North Beach

North Beach has a never-ending amount of Valentine-worthy restaurants, but skip the garlic breath in favor of a walk up to Coit Tower. You’ll be greeted with phenomenal 360-degree views of the city (it costs to get to the top, but the views are still great from the base of the tower), breathtaking murals (you can pop inside to check these out for free), and a perfect spot to admire the sunset.



The Mission

All that roller skating, hiking, and "chilling" sure works up an appetite. Head into Bender’s Bar & Grill from 2pm-7pm for a free BBQ on the back patio. Sure, you’ll have to shell out some cash for a drink or two, but a free burger is more than worth it.

