Everything You Need to Know About 'Hamilton' Coming to SF

Unless you’ve been living under a powdered wig, you’ve heard that the revolutionary Broadway musical Hamilton is bringing its historical hip-hop stylings to a San Francisco stage this spring and summer. Months before it will even open, Hamilton has already become the hottest ticket in town and probably the hottest theater ticket this town has ever seen. Even though Hamilton will run for nearly six whole months (March 10th-August 5th, 2017), tickets for almost all 165 San Francisco performances sold out in about the first 24 hours of public sales.

What makes Hamilton so special? Why does Hamilton make Book of Mormon tickets look like they were easier to get than parking tickets? The brainchild of rapper and Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize as a hip-hop infused musical biography of founding father, first Secretary of the US Treasury, and guy on the $10 bill Alexander Hamilton. Tickets to this show on the resale market will pretty much cost you a US Treasury, and then some.