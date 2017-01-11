Get Off Your Blanket & Onto the Water: Here's How to Really Enjoy the Bay

Rent a wetsuit and take the plunge

Yeah, yeah, you’ve probably splashed around in the water... but truly swimming out in the Bay is a different beast entirely. While some intrepid swimmers take the plunge in just their swimsuits, the water is too cold for most of us -- the water’s typically in the high 50s. However, there’s a way to add a layer of protection against the elements: grab a wetsuit. If you’re not into committing to owning one, you can grab a rental at Sports Basement. Jump in at Aquatic Park, and you’re bound to see other swimmers, or join a group session -- Water World Swim hosts them. Start out in protected coves before venturing farther into the deep. You’ll want guide boats or an organized event if you plan to head into open water; you don’t want to get stuck out there with a shipping boat bearing down on you. Both the Dolphin Club and the South End Rowing Club have facilities at the east end of Aquatic Park, and regular club swimming events. For a $10 day fee, you’ll even get access to the Dolphin Club’s lockers and showers for after your swim (worth it).

