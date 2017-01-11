How to Make the Most Out of Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco

Where to eat and drink

Pretty much every bar is doing some special cocktail for Super Bowl 50, so we’ll spare you the details on that, but there’s definitely some cool food and drink stuff going on that you may want to check out.



RN74 “On the Fifty” Pop-Up

SoMa

For one week only, 49ers fan chef Michael Mina is turning RN74 into a pop-up called “On the Fifty.” The space is footballed out with décor and autographed memorabilia that you can purchase. The menu has a football theme, of course, and there will be special Panthers and Broncos-themed dishes. Plus, it’s a “charitable dining experience” which means a part of the proceeds go NFL Foundation charities. And while we can’t promise anything, we heard NFL players from past and present will be stopping in for lunch and dinner, so there’s a good chance you’ll spot someone you usually only see on the field. (Reservations highly encouraged, FYI.)



Dirty Habit Patio Tailgate

SoMa

On February 3rd, Dirty Habit’s hosting a Super Bowl-themed tailgate on its outdoor patio. There will be tailgate-inspired foods, but with an elevated twist (of course). Dishes include a duck corn dog, chicken wings with sweet soy and chili vinaigrette, and the DH burger. There will also be craft brews and signature cocktails available, including "The Catch,” a gin concoction that pays homage to a time when the 49ers were actually good. The tailgate goes from 5 to 8pm. No tickets or anything like that necessary.



Three-and-Out Beer Flight at Parallel 37

Chinatown

It’s never good to go three-and-out, unless it means you’re getting a flight of three California craft brews in 4oz pours for $12. There’s also a signature cocktail (we told you) called “The 50” (Get it? Because it’s Super Bowl 50). Both are available in the lounge and at the bar from 5pm to 9:30 pm on February 5th through 7th.



Taste of the NFL

Daly City

This is probably one of the few Super Bowl-sanctioned events you can maybe afford to do and if you really go for it, you can make it worth your money. The Cow Palace will have 35 food stations run by all-star chefs who represent different NFL cities. And not only will they be handing out yummy bites, there’s a wine pairing that goes with each. Plus, NFL players will be there to pose for selfies and Third Eye Blind’s performing. Still, it’s $700, so you’d better starve yourself for a week so you can really go to town.



The Players Super Bowl Tailgate

Santa Clara

This is your chance to party with Guy Fieri, Erin Andrews, and a bunch of current NFL players. But if you’re going to make the $700 ticket worth it, you’ll need to show up right when it opens at 10:30am and get to work on the whole hog throwdown, nacho bar, mac daddy mac and cheese bar, super steak sandwich station, meatball madness, and so much more. It goes until 3:30pm and is right down the street from Levi’s Stadium.