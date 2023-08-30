The Ultimate K-Pop Guide to San Francisco

San Francisco may not be known as a hub of K-pop activity, but there is so much to do if you’re a K-pop stan living in or visiting the Bay Area. Not only is the K-pop fan community alive and well in the central metropolitan area, but the Oakland Arena is becoming a popular stop for K-pop idols and groups touring the United States. Factor in some of the local restaurants, K-beauty shops, karaoke bars, and coffee shops run by members of the Asian diaspora community, and K-pop fans visiting San Francisco can fill their entire itinerary with activities that satisfy their fannish persuasions. Here are some of our top recommendations for K-pop fans looking to adventure the afternoon or week away in or by the city by the bay.

Food & Commerce SarangHello Compared to Los Angeles, there aren’t as many K-pop-specific shops in the Bay Area, but that makes SarangHello that much more special. Sarang means “love” in Korean, and there is so much to love about this Sunset District shop, which sells K-pop albums, accessories, and merchandise. For K-pop fans who care about getting their fave’s latest single, EP, or LP on the charts, which, let’s be honest, is most K-pop fans. Albums bought at SarangHello count toward Korea’s Hanteo Charts. In addition to having a wide variety of K-pop albums, SarangHello also hosts the occasional K-pop group signing event. Be sure to check their Instagram account for details on which lightsticks and albums are in stock and what events might be happening while you are in town. Even when there isn’t an official event, the K-pop store, which moved into a bigger space last year, has a seating area with chairs and tables where guests can unbox their purchased items, take selfies, and trade photocards, should the mood strike.

Japantown San Francisco doesn’t have a Koreatown, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t pockets of Korean businesses throughout the city. San Fran’s Japantown has several Korean businesses tucked into the neighborhood's corners, stretching across six city blocks in the Western Addition district. Japan Center houses three separate malls—Kinokuniya Mall, Japan Center West, and Japan Center East—and the connected facilities make for a great afternoon or evening hangout for K-pop fans visiting the city. If you’re looking for Korean makeup or face masks, check out The Face Shop or Fanloli Beauty. The Japan Center malls also house the oldest US branch of Japanese bookstore Kikokuniya, located in, as you may have guessed, the Kinokuniya building of the mall. The location opened in 1969, and while it focuses on Japanese books, magazines, and stationary, eagle-eyed K-pop stans will be able to find some merch. Nearby, Mai Do shelves some Korean stationery items, from specialty pens to the cutest of notebooks. After you’re done shopping, take a walk to YakiniQ Cafe for a honey tea or a sweet potato latte. If you’re hungry, check out Seoul Garden, which offers Korean BBQ with traditional temple decor, or Beque Korean Grill, which has grills at the table and soju cocktails. If you have a small group looking for something cozy and low-key, stop by Doobu for mekju and tofu soup. Outside the mall, the trendy fusion restaurant Bangsang offers Korean-inspired tapas and creative drinks and has a lot of space for larger groups. If you’re famished and have some money to burn, order kalbijjim, a large hot stone bowl of braised short ribs, at Daeho.