The 7 Stages of Life After You've Moved to San Francisco

With its stunning views, incredible cuisine, and fraught political climate, you don’t so much move to San Francisco as you enter a relationship with it. One that will change you, challenge you, and cost you a bunch of money. Anyone who’s spent any time living in the 7x7 will tell you that loving San Francisco ain’t always easy -- but who said core-shaking relationships would be?

I was born in San Francisco but was raised 30 minutes north starting at the age of two. I’ve lived in a Nob Hill apartment for six and a half years, where I’ve paid rent on both a freelance and tech salary. I’m white and by virtue of the very zip code I inherited, was born rounding third. That being said, moving to SF from anywhere can elicit some serious feels and might be one of the more complex relationships in your life.