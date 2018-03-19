Everything You Need to Know About SF's March For Our Lives

This Saturday, March 24, thousands upon thousands are expected to take to the streets of DC to participate in the March For Our Lives protest. The objective? To demand stricter gun legislation to stop mass shootings, especially in our schools.
This march is a reaction to what happened on February 14, when a tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 individuals. The gunman was equipped with an AR-15, the same weapon used in the Pulse Nightclub massacre.
If you can't make the DC march, perhaps you can make one of the 700 satellite marches happening across the US, like the one in SF (and surrounding areas). Here's everything you need to know to join the movement on March 24 in San Francisco.
Where and when will the march take place?
Before the march, organizers are asking everyone to convene at the San Francisco Civic Center Plaza at 1pm. There will be a rally from 1-2:45pm followed by a march (with the official route TBD). Be sure to join the Facebook group for updates.
What is the route?
The route is still in the works, but organizers are confident a march will take place. We'll be sure to update this with more details as they become available.
How do I get there?
Since roads will be closed around the Civic Center, your best bet is to take the BART or MUNI (depending on where you're coming from) to the Civic Center stop and walk over. Carpooling is also recommended.
Are signs allowed?
Yes! And if you don't want to make your own, you can download and print out some options right here.
What should I wear?
The weather is looking pretty nice for a march on Saturday (sunny with a high of 54), so no need to bundle up. And though the route isn't finalized yet, a march will happen so you'll want to be sure to wear comfortable shoes.
Should I bring anything?
Definitely that sign you made/printed out! And then a few other things like water, sunscreen, and a small snack. It could be difficult to exit the march once it starts as thousands are expected to turn out and show support. Aside from those necessities, your phone is the most important tool here. Social media helped elevate this movement and you can continue to keep the momentum going. Please tweet or Instagram with the #MarchForOurLives hashtag to keep everyone updated with the latest happenings.
How else can I show my support?
If you can't make it out to the march but still want to help out, there are numerous ways to do so. You can donate March for Our Lives Action Fund or sign this petition in support of a federal ban on the sale of assault weapons like those used in Parkland, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Sandy Hook.
You can also get involved with the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence which will list out all the California chapters working to make a difference and pass the right bills in the legislature.
And, of course, stay active on social media. It's a powerful way to speak out and be heard.
