A No-BS Guide to Prop 64, the Weed Legalization Bill

You can grow your own, just don't ship it

Everyone over the age of 21 is permitted to grow up to six plants, provided they are in a locked area and can’t be seen via “normal, unaided vision from a public place.” You are entitled to everything you can get from those six plants, free from worry about state harassment. Presumably.

Seems like it would be pretty cool to export your fine, smooth, flavorful buds out to other states, doesn’t it? Alas, that’s still a very, very big no-no, and there’s no legal resolution for that on the horizon.

The actual cost of legal weed is unknown

The days of $4,000/lb (what distributors would pay to growers) have been gone for a long time now, and the wholesale price of weed will likely continue to fall. The price a consumer pays for weed will be determined by how expensive it will be for farmers to go fully legal and how much supply will fluctuate -- there are no exact figures yet. Even after things settle a bit, there is a “sunrise” provision in this bill that will go into effect five years after its passage which may cause an economic shake-up (more on that later).