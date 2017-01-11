The Most Festive Things to Do in San Francisco During the Holidays

Ice skate outside in a T-shirt

You’re not going to find any frozen ponds around these parts, but you will find a couple of ice skating rinks where you can listen to holiday music, glide along the ice, and hopefully not end up in the hospital with a broken butt or collarbone.

The Union Square Ice Rink (open until Jan. 16th) is by far the most festive thanks to the huge Christmas tree and all of the lights, but it’s a little smaller than the Holiday Ice Rink at Embarcadero Center (open through Jan. 8th), which also has great views of the Ferry Building.