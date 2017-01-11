Our Weekend Plans: A Bill Murray Art Exhibition and Golf Party

Whether you’re caught in a fanboy loop watching Groundhog Day, have spent years championing Dr. Peter Venkman as the best member of the Ghostbusters team, really enjoy Bill Murray's roles in Wes Anderson’s films, or you just love reading about the beloved actor inexplicably showing up to everything from karaoke nights to random bachelor parties -- not that you have to choose, of course – every Murray iteration will get its due at The Murray Invitational. A Bill Murray Art Exhibition and Golf Party.

The event (which will be held on Saturday, July 23rd at Public Works) is pretty much what it sounds like: hundreds of art pieces featuring Bill Murray, all of which will be honoring The Murricane. Organizer Ezra Croft said he expects to show the work of 120 artists, most of whom are painters... and as a nod to Murray’s role in Caddyshack, there will also be mini-golf (yay).