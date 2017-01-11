Warmer-Than-San Francisco Day-Trip Destinations We're Excited to Explore This Summer

The Carquinez Strait

35 miles from SF

The area between Interstates 80 and 680 is often forgotten by Bay Area residents, who pass over the Strait on their way north to Vallejo or Fairfield (where the Jelly Belly factory is... so, we understand). But the towns of Port Costa, Martinez, Benicia, and Crockett each have their own charm and are bustling arts communities. Ride your bike or hike along the Carquinez Strait Regional Shoreline for views of the water and the Mothball Fleet, then grab a drink at the Warehouse Café in Port Costa, where you can sample among the bar’s 250+ beers. Head across the water to Benicia, to visit artist studios at the Arsenal, check out one of the glass blowing studios Downtown where classes are often held, or go to the city’s historical museum -- did you know Benicia was the California state capital for about a year? Crazy, right?