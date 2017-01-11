Oakland Is Reeling From the Fire at Ghost Ship -- Here's How You Can Help

The victims of the Ghost Ship fire were at the show because they loved art, music, and community. This is a delicate time for Oakland. We must embrace grief individually, while remaining tenacious and hardy as a whole. This is a time for the entire city to coalesce, galvanize, and rally in order to protect that which makes us so special: each other.

There are lots of people within the community offering resources, advice, and money right now. If you want to help out or need help of your own, please consult this list and feel free to add to it in the comments.

Donate money directly to the victims

A Ghost Ship Residents GoFundMe campaign will give all donations “to the residents of Satya Yuga (Ghost Ship), directly funding supplies and materials needed to support their livelihood.” Donating to a Victims Relief fund will help form an oversight committee that works with Oakland authorities. Those funds will be “allocated appropriately to fire victims and with due diligence. There will be public disclosure through the fund page.”